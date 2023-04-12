Home page World

The German actress Maria Sebaldt died in Munich just a few weeks before her birthday. She was 92 years old.

Munich – She became known in Germany through television series such as “The Wicherts from next door” and “I marry a family”, now the actress Maria Sebaldt has died. That shared the ZDF citing the family of the deceased. Previously had the Bild newspaper reported about it. Maria Sebaldt died at the age of 92.

Actress Maria Sebaldt (92) is dead – she started her career in the 50s

The former TV star has lived in a retirement home in Munich for around two years. Maria Sebaldt fell asleep peacefully there on April 4, just a few weeks before her birthday. On April 26, the actress would have been 93 years old. The funeral should be loud Picture-Information has already taken place. Accordingly, she was buried next to her husband in the closest family and friends in a cemetery in Munich.

“The Wicherts from next door”: actress Maria Sebaldt is dead

Born in Berlin, she started her acting career in the 1950s. Among other things, she played in German film classics such as “The Buddenbrooks”, “The Captain of Köpenick” and “Charley’s Aunt”. Numerous roles in music films, comedies and dramas followed. After retiring for a few years because of her family, the actress made her TV comeback in the 80s. In the ZDF series “The Wicherts from next door” she was seen as mother Hannelore and in “I married a family” as Sibylle. Most recently, in her early 80s, Maria Sebaldt was in front of the camera in 2014 for “Das Traumschiff”. (asc)

Beginning Film icon Gina Lollobrigida also died in 2023. She was considered one of the last great film divas. In March it became known that the TV commissioner and crime actor Heinz Baumann was dead.