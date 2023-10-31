Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

According to a media report, the actor Elmar Wepper is dead. © Frank Hoermann/Sven Siemon/Imago

TV star Elmar Wepper died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. There are already initial details about the possible cause of death.

Update from 12:45 p.m.: After media reports had already reported on the death of actor Elmar Wepper, his agent has now confirmed the 79-year-old’s death to the German Press Agency.

According to media reports: TV star Elmar Wepper dead – first details on the suspected cause of death

Original message: Munich – Like the portal Picture as the closest friends and family want to know, acting legend Elmar Wepper is dead. They too Colorful reports on the actor’s death; the paper also refers to Wepper’s closest family and friends.

Accordingly, the 79-year-old died on Tuesday morning (October 31st). This has not yet been officially confirmed. Actor Fritz Wepper’s brother suddenly passed out in the morning. As the Picture further reported, there is currently a suspicion of heart failure. This information has not yet been officially confirmed. The actor leaves behind a wife and a son.