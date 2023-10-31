Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

TV star Elmar Wepper died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. There are already initial details about the possible cause of death. The 79-year-old leaves behind his wife and son.

Update from October 31st, 6:36 p.m.: The BR is changing its TV and radio programs following the death of actor Elmar Wepper on Tuesday. “Elmar Wepper was very closely connected to Bayerischer Rundfunk; every minute of broadcasting with him was a benefit,” says one notice. The film “The Dream of the South (2004)” will be shown from 10 p.m., followed by two reports that show Wepper privately. A portrait and two talk sessions with the late Bavarian TV legend will be broadcast on the radio. “Our thoughts are with his relatives,” says the BR statement.

Update from 2 p.m.: TV star Elmar Wepper is dead, the acting world is in mourning. In addition to actress Uschi Glas, actress Michaela May also commented.

Update from 1 p.m.: Opposite the Picture Actress Uschi Glas is shocked by the 79-year-old’s death: “I’m stunned. I’m at a loss for words and am deeply sad and shocked. Elmar was not only one of my most important colleagues, but also a true friend to me and my husband. I had the most days of filming together with Elmar in my career. I now think of his wife, his son, the grandchildren. Elmar was happy with his family and his dog.”

Actor Elmar Wepper leaves behind his wife, son and grandchildren

The TV legend starred in numerous productions. One of Wepper’s greatest successes is the ZDF series “Two Münchner in Hamburg”, for which he appeared in front of the camera alongside Uschi Glas from the late 1980s. In 2008, director Doris Dörrie hired him for her highly acclaimed film “Cherry Blossoms – Hanami”.

According to a media report, the actor Elmar Wepper is dead. © Frank Hoermann/Sven Siemon/Imago

Elmar Wepper came to television in 1974 through his older brother Fritz, namely in the ZDF crime series “The Commissioner”. From then on he was regularly in front of the camera. Every now and then the brothers also filmed together – for example in the comedy “Three in One Cover”. Wepper also made a name for himself with “Polizeiinspektion 1” and “Somehow and Sowieso”. The 79-year-old’s brother is also considered one of Germany’s greatest actors. However, Fritz Wepper only recently announced that he would end his career forever.

Update from 12:45 p.m.: After media reports had already reported on the death of actor Elmar Wepper, his agent has now confirmed the 79-year-old’s death to the German Press Agency.

TV star Elmar Wepper dead – first details on the suspected cause of death

Original message: Munich – Like the portal Picture as the closest friends and family want to know, acting legend Elmar Wepper is dead. They too Colorful reports on the actor’s death; the paper also refers to Wepper’s closest family and friends.

Accordingly, the 79-year-old died on Tuesday morning (October 31st). This has not yet been officially confirmed. Actor Fritz Wepper’s brother suddenly passed out in the morning. As the Picture further reported, there is currently a suspicion of heart failure. This information has not yet been officially confirmed. The actor leaves behind a wife and a son.