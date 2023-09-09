Home page World

From: Emmanuel Zylla

TV star Danny Masterson was found guilty of raping two women in May. Now the verdict: He has to go to prison for 30 years.

LOS ANGELES – It was an emotional ups and downs for the victims in a case that spanned six years. But now it’s official: Danny Masterson, known from the sitcom “The Wild 70s” (original: “That 70s Show”), has to be behind bars for at least 30 years for two counts of rape. The successful TV series, which gave Masterson his start as an actor, was broadcast from 1998 to 2008. The rapes took place between 2001 and 2003.

The sentence was read by Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Thursday (September 7) in Los Angeles. It was the maximum sentence allowed in Masterson’s case. After the verdict, the judge gave his two victims the floor BBC reported the day after. However, in the case of a third rape in question, the jury did not reach a verdict. The case will probably not be pursued further.

Danny Masterson: Hollywood star raped former Scientologists

It was a verdict on the second attempt, because the first trial ended inconclusively in November 2022 – a so-called “mistrial” because the jury came to no conclusion. Nevertheless, the public prosecutor’s office did not let up: on May 31, the court found the 47-year-old actor guilty of raping two women in his house in the second trial. The women said he had made them listless with alcoholic drinks and then raped them, they said dpa.

Danny Masterson is a member of the controversial “Scientology” movement, a cult-like organization that also includes other Hollywood greats such as Tom Cruise. Masterson’s victims said they were also members at the time of the rape, US media reported. A woman also had a relationship with the now convicted man.

US actor Danny Masterson has been jailed for rape. © Wade Payne/Invision/AP/dpa

Prosecutors argued that Masterson always relied on his status as a prominent Scientologist to protect him from having to take responsibility for his rapes, the writes BBC on Friday (September 8). In addition, Scientology participated in covering up Masterson’s actions and influenced women not to report his rapes to the police – the organization denies this. Prosecutors said Scientology officials threatened to terminate the victims’ membership unless they signed a nondisclosure agreement and accepted a payment of $400,000 (around €374,000).

Ex-Scientologist and star of the series “King of Queens” Leah Remini has already sued Scientology and publicly announced that she wants to clear up the machinations. According to US media, she also took part in the trial.

Masterson remained silent the entire day of the trial. Even after the three women’s rape allegations, he always asserted in the trials that he had consensual sex around 20 years ago. Masterson’s wife cried during the verdict, US media reported. He has been married to actress Bijou Phillips since 2011. The two have a nine-year-old daughter.

Police investigations into the actor began during the #MeToo movement in Hollywood

The Los Angeles police investigation into Masterson began in 2017, and the charges followed in 2020. “I wish I had reported him to the police beforehand,” one of the victims said in court on Thursday, they said BBC. She reported him when the #MeToo movement was in full swing in Hollywood and various women made it public that they had been raped. It all started with the allegations of rape and serious sexual assault against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. He has also now been sentenced to 39 years in prison.

It was the role with which Danny Masterson (back right) gained greater fame from 1998 to 2006: Steven Hyde in the US sitcom “The Wild 70s”. There he played alongside today’s mega stars Ashton Kutcher (front M.) and Mila Kunis (front left). © Imago

Opposite the BBC Said Alison Anderson, an attorney for two of the victims: “The women have shown tremendous strength and bravery by coming forward to law enforcement and participating directly in two grueling criminal trials” – despite “ongoing intimidation and harassment” against their clients.

In prison until the 2050s: Hollywood actor will only then get a chance for parole

Danny Masterson was last seen in the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch”, here again alongside his fellow actor and friend Ashton Kutcher from “The Wild 70s”. Netflix ended its collaboration with him in 2017 after the police investigation against him began. His character Jameson Bennett was removed from the scripts. The series ran without him until 2020.

Masterson has now been sentenced to “30 years to life in prison.” This means that the earliest he can expect parole is 30 years. According to information from BBC A court official said the judge had rejected a request from Masterson’s defense for a new trial before the hearing. So if Danny Masterson is released in the 2050s, he will be in his 70s.

The news agency Reuters one of the women quoted. She said to her rapist during the court hearing: “I forgive you. Your illness no longer burdens me.” (zy)