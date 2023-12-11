British model, writer and TV show star Katie Price complained about ghosts allegedly living in her house and wanted to become an exorcist. About it reports The Sun.

During an interview on Daisy Mae Cooper's paranormal podcast, Price stated that her mansion was apparently haunted. “You can't see them, but they look like they came from the old days. When I have sex, I sometimes feel like they are peeping. This is simply unbearable,” said the 45-year-old TV star.

Price later said she was going to invite an exorcist to her home. To this, her sister Sophie, who also participated in the program, said that they themselves should learn to be exorcists. Price agreed.

The celebrity lives in West Sussex in a large house that costs about two million pounds sterling (229 million rubles). This year she tried to rent it out for six thousand pounds a month (687.4 thousand rubles), but there were no takers. It is unknown if this is related to the alleged paranormal activity in the house.

Earlier, a woman from Colombia admitted that she had been in a love affair with a ghost for 20 years. She stated that she had sex with an unknown spirit every night until she saw his face.