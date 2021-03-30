The Japanese judiciary accused a young man of insulting a Japanese star on the Internet, on a program on “Netflix”, who committed suicide later last year.

A spokesman for the Prosecutor General’s Office in Tokyo said today, Tuesday, that the judiciary issued a “brief indictment against a man in his twenties” after the death of Hanna Kimura, a participant in the internationally known reality TV show “Terrace House” in May 2020.

Police referred the man, whose name was not released, to the Public Prosecution Office in December, saying that the suspect “posted messages on the victim’s account through social media,” including “your personality is very unpleasant.” Is your life worth living for? “Or” When will you die? “

The man has been accused of making public insults but is not required to appear before trial under the indictment, as is often the case with relatively minor offenses in Japan.

Local media reported that a Tokyo court issued an order to fine him 9,000 yen ($ 80).

Kimura, a professional wrestler with pink hair, was one of the most prominent participants in the Japanese show “Terrace House”, which has six people sharing the same house.

But she faced a campaign of abuse via social networks, including comments such as “Everyone will be happy if she goes.”

The program was canceled after Kimura’s suicide, which made headlines and prompted Japanese authorities to take action to tackle cyberbullying.