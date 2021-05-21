TV sports The Own Autumn World Cup qualifiers will also be shown on Nelonen’s TV channels

Finland The men’s national football team’s World Cup qualifiers next autumn will also be shown on Nelonen’s TV channels and the paid Ruutu + service, Nelonen Media says in its press release.

A total of six World Cup qualifiers from September to November are in the offing.

TV rights to the matches are held by Nent Group, whose V Sport channels and Elisa Viihde Viaplay live service also broadcast the matches.

Viaplay’s studio broadcasts will also be seen in connection with the matches. Works as a studio host Tuomas Tahvanainen and are seen as experts Pasi Rautiainen and Mika Kottila. Responsible for the report Ville Kuusinen.

Owls started the World Cup qualifiers towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last March with two draws against Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Finland will face Kazakhstan next on September 4 in the World Cup qualifiers. The qualifier ends with a match against France on 16 November.

Helsingin Sanomat and Nelonen Media belong to the Sanoma Group.