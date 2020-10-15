Upgrade
TV sports The ministry is seeking statements on the televising of sporting events

Bhavi Mandalia
October 15, 2020
in World
The ministry is proposing to add women’s events corresponding to men’s sporting events to the list.

Transport- and the Ministry of Communications seeks opinions on amending the list of televised events of social significance.

Statements can be given by all citizens and organizations at www.lausuntopalvelu.fi or by e-mail to [email protected]

The list is regulated by a Government decree.

The list consists of sporting events whose broadcasts must be televised in Finland so that a significant part of the public can watch them free of charge in whole or in part, either live or recorded.

It is proposed to clarify the obligation to broadcast live events, inter alia by stating that the most important Olympic events should be broadcast live.

The ministry also proposes that women’s events corresponding to men’s sporting events be added to the list.

