Sunday, October 22, 2023
TV Sports | The horses compete in Helsinki and the formulas in Austin

October 21, 2023
The Horse Show ends in Helsinki. TV2 shows competition events. The F1 race broadcast starts at 9 p.m.

TV sports on Sunday:

Yle TV2

13.45 Helsinki Horse Show.

Yle Areena

13.45 Helsinki Horse Show.

MTV3

15.30 Hockey Night Live. 15.55 League: Ilves–Sport.

MTV stand+

15.30 League: Ilves–Sport.

MTV max

13.25 Serie A: AS Roma–Monza. 15.55 Serie A: Bologna–Frosinone. 18.55 Serie A: Atalanta–Genoa. 21.55 La Liga: Barcelona–Athletic Bilbao.

MTV sports 1

11.30 Tennis. 19.55 NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers–Atlanta Falcons. 23.20 NFL: Kansas City Chiefs–Los Angeles Chargers.

MTV sports 2

14.55 La Liga: Las Palmas–Rayo Vallecano. 17.10 La Liga: Girona–Almería. 19.25 La Liga: Villarreal-Alavés. 21.40 Serie A: AC Milan–Juventus.

MTV sports 3

16.00 Tennis. 20:00 NFL RedZone.

Discovery+

06.00 Golf. 08.00 Tennis. 11.00 Trail running. 12.00 Snooker. 13.25 Serie A: AS Roma–Monza. 13.49 Superettan: Landskrona BoIS–Västerås SK. 14.30 Cyclo-cross. 14.55 La Liga: Las Palmas–Rayo Vallecano. 15.29 Allsvenskan: Djurgården–Hammarby. 15.30 League: Ilves–Sport. 15.44 Allsvenskan: Halmstad–Mjällby AIF. 15.49 Superettan: IK Brage–Athletic Eskilstuna, Örgryte IS–Trelleborgs FF. 15.55 Serie A: Bologna–Frosinone. 17.10 La Liga: Girona–Almería. 17.59 Allsvenskan: Malmö FF–Varbergs Bois Fc. 18.14 Allsvenskan: BK Häcken–IFK Norrköping FK. 18.55 Serie A: Atalanta–Genoa. 19.25 La Liga: Villarreal-Alavés. 21.40 Serie A: AC Milan–Juventus. 21.55 La Liga: Barcelona–Athletic Bilbao. 23.20 NFL: Kansas City Chiefs–Los Angeles Chargers.

Eurosport

07.00 Golf. 09.00 Tennis. 12.00 Trail running. 13.00 Snooker. 15.30, 17.00 Cyclo-cross.

Eurosport 1

11.00 Tennis. 16.00 Snooker.

Eurosport 2

07.00 Golf. 12.30 Trail running. 15.30, 17.00 Cyclo-cross. 18.30 Tennis.

screen

10.10 Espoo Padel House. 11.55 Ringette: Helsinki–Kiekko-Espoo. 13.40 Ringette: Blue Rings–Lahti. 13.50 Futsal League: KaDy–FTK-Tornio. 13.55 Ringette: NoU–RNK Flyers. 14.25 Ringette: LuKi-82–Haukat. 15.50 Futsal League: FC Kemi–Riemu. 16:50 Volleyball Championship League: Akaa-Volley–Karelian Hurmos, Tiikerit–Savo Volley. 16.50 F-League: Jymy–Indians, OLS–SPV. 16.50 F-league: EräViikingit–LASB. 19.20 Volleyball Championship League: Hämeenlinna–League: Ploki.

V sport 1 Finland

12.10 Formula 4. 18.50 F1 Academy. 21.00 F1 studio. 21.55 Formula 1.

V sport 2 Finland

13.10 Eredivisie: Utrecht–Ajax. 16.10 Scottish Premier League: Hearts–Celtic. 18.20 Premier League: Aston Villa–West Ham. 20:40 Women’s Super League: Bristol City–Arsenal.

V sport + Finland

16.20 Bundesliga: Cologne–Mönchengladbach. 18.20 Bundesliga: Heidenheim–Augsburg. 21.00 Nascar.

V sport premium

18.25 Premier League: Aston Villa–West Ham.

V sport football

16.20 Bundesliga: Cologne–Mönchengladbach.

V sport golf

14.00 DP World Tour.

V sport motor

17:40 Austin – Race 3. 21:00 Formula 1.

Recommended

