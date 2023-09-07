TV sports | The historic finale of Harri Heliövaara can be seen on the free channel

Harri Heliövaara will play for the US Open mixed doubles championship on Saturday.

Tennis star Harri Heliövaara made it to the finals of the US Open as the first Finnish adult player.

Heliövaara, 34, and his mixed doubles partner Anna Danilina28, hit in the semifinal Ena Shibaharan and Mate Pavic 7–6(2), 6–4.

The final will be played on Saturday. Heliövaara and Danilina will meet the Americans at the world-famous Arthur Ashe stadium Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajic too.

Warner Bros. owns the US open TV rights in Finland. Discovery. The TV giant announced on Thursday that Heliövaara and Danilina’s championship yacht will be shown on free-to-view Kutose in addition to paid Discovery+.

Arne Six’s the narrated broadcast starts on Saturday at 19:00.

Mixed doubles in addition to the final, the women’s and men’s singles matches are also shown on the free-to-air channel alongside Discovery+. TV5 shows the matches.

The women’s singles final starts at 23:00 on Saturday and the men’s singles final at the same time on Sunday.