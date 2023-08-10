TV sports | The big leagues in Europe are starting, but the rage about the prices is growing – “It doesn’t look rosy,” says the researcher

These enough: C More, Discovery+, Ruutu+, Viaplay… On top of that, Veikkaus.tv, Leijona.tv and, for example, F1tv.

All of these are united by the fact that by paying you can see sports as live broadcasts. What’s also common is that everyone has mainly exclusive rights to a certain series or event, for example Viaplay for the Premier League, C More for the football Champions League, Discovery+ for the tennis grand slam and Ruutu+ for NBA basketball.

There are few exceptions. Such are, for example, formula one (Viaplay and F1tv) and the Spanish league (C More and Veikkaus.tv). However, Veikkaus.tv has limited image quality.

In addition, especially Viaplay and also Discovery+ make agreements with other TV companies, whereby matches or events from some sports are also shown on the other company’s free-to-view channels. For example, Viaplay has made agreements for weekly NHL matches and next spring’s WC hockey matches in Finland with MTV and the skiing World Cup with Yle.

In addition, you can connect C More’s live sports channels and the domestic hockey league to the Discovery+ service for an additional fee.

Where from are there enough subscribers for everyone?

Based on recent information, this is not the case, for example Viaplay is making drastic losses and laying off its staff. MTV’s C More is also in trouble. Others don’t have reason for bigger celebrations either.

How did this happen? Now that various end devices, starting with cell phones, act as receivers, you would think that the sky is the limit for streaming companies.

“Either way [Viaplay ja MTV] there are many more activities than sporting events. Expensive sports contracts are certainly not the only reason for the losses,” says a senior specialist researcher familiar with streaming services Heidi Keinonen from the University of Turku.

“Competition has intensified in the streaming market and new players have been coming to Finland all the time. In addition, the economic situation, the rise in prices and inflation have the effect that people have to think more carefully about their consumption and cut back on their non-obligatory expenses.”

In particular, streaming and pay TV services that offer sports content are the most expensive in terms of pricing, so giving up on them also brings the most savings.

“People’s pain threshold is starting to come up, how much can they pay,” says Keinonen.

When follows sports and especially football social media channels, especially Viaplay gets a lot of criticism for its pricing.

Last winter, the restriction that you cannot watch the same sports event on two different devices with the same subscription caused the first grumbles. A little later, Viaplay raised the monthly price to 44.99 euros and there is no longer a separate sports subscription.

Among other things, for a person from Helsinki Jussi Orbinski these were the final straws: he canceled his order.

“For example, if you are at the cottage and your spouse is at home, watching the same match was not successful. When the price increase came after another three weeks, it sealed my decision.”

“ “The prices are too high.”

Orbinski emphasizes that financially he could have afforded to pay, but Viaplay’s operations were too much.

“By making the service worse and raising the price, the combo was that this product is not for me. In addition, they started to add sports, such as formula and skiing, as if by force.”

However, Orbinski, as an Arsenal fan, wanted to see the matches from somewhere.

“I’d rather spend my money on the entrepreneurs of the local sports bar.”

Orbinski would still give the streaming service a chance if a suitable offer came up during the season. The Premier League starts this weekend and the other big leagues also in the next few weeks.

“Do they have to react in a different way than silence or raising prices again? I’ve been waiting for an offer package to arrive, but there hasn’t been any.”

See also Police Hundreds of cars rallied around Uuttamaa over the weekend - "Restless meininki", says the commissioner The Premier League has long been behind paid streaming services. Last Sunday, in the Community Shield match, Arsenal’s William Saliba and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland fought for the ball.

from Somerset Eetu Lehtinen dismissed both Viaplay and C More last spring. He will not return as a customer.

“The prices are too high,” says Lehtinen.

Lehtinen would be willing to pay 25 euros per month for a comprehensive football offer.

“I don’t look at the formulas and following the NHL is so superficial that I don’t see it as necessary [tilaamista nykyisillä hinnoilla].”

Lehtinen admits that 45 euros per month is not very much per match for a big football spender like him.

“However, something had to be compromised.”

All in all, he is not going to miss the matches. Alternatives are watching with friends or in a pub.

Orbinski too and Lehtinen’s “mandatory” tumbling of a large variety of species is a chapter of its own. This is also widely criticized on social media.

Senior specialist researcher Keinonen reminds us that when the digitalization of television began, there was a lot of talk about how everyone could customize the content that suits them.

“After all, it has come true in many respects, for example in social media, but it is interesting that streaming services are going in a different direction. Services are being bundled and streaming services have started to license each other’s content,” states Keinonen.

“I don’t have an answer to this [miksi näin on tapahtunut]but the development has not gone as imagined at the time.”

“ “If we continue like this, the prospects for the streaming services of domestic TV companies do not look very rosy.”

Can they price increases and the bundling of several sports result in more sports being watched elsewhere than on streaming services or pay TV?

We move in the gray area with stuttering streams and unauthorized IPTV services. The Copyright Information and Control Center (TTVK) says in its announcementthat an estimated 190,000 households in Finland are already using an unauthorized IPTV service, with which you can also get sports broadcasts at a fraction of the price.

This kind of comment from someone who uses IPTV services sums up quite a few views: “It’s a harsh fact that it’s frustrating to pay so much to watch some sport, when it’s usually streamed for free.”

Orbinski also says that he has just become familiar with IPTV.

“I gave it serious consideration.”

Keinonen estimates that especially Finnish streaming services will be in trouble in the future. One big question is whether Finland will adopt the European Union’s AVMS directive, which obliges media service providers to participate in the financing of the production of European works.

Even without that, Keinonen’s vision is harsh.

“If we continue like this, the prospects for the streaming services of domestic TV companies do not look very rosy.”

Regarding sports, Keinonen adds to the list the growing interest of Middle Eastern countries in elite sports. Will it also lead to a redistribution of streaming services?

For example, the Qatari Bein Sports operates in France and has the rights to several football leagues. Keinonen also mentions the Dubai-based MBC Group.

“It has its own interests when it comes to sports.”

How about if you do like Eetu Lehtinen and give up streaming services. How will the freed time be filled?

“I haven’t really thought about it. Somehow I’ll get lost and I’ll be watching those matches somewhere,” Lehtinen says and laughs.

Helsingin Sanomat belongs to the same Sanoma group as Ruutu+.