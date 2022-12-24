TV sports | The bench athlete will be tested at Christmas – there is a small supply here, which also escapes to paid channels

The Premier League and the Hockey League are played on Boxing Day.

For Christmas top sports are also quieting down, which is not necessarily a bad thing. However, a bench athlete does not have to be completely without sports TV or streaming broadcasts.

HS listed the TV sports offerings for Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the English rugby series match Leicester Tigers–Gloucester Rugby will be on Viaplay from 17:00.

Today and also tomorrow on Christmas Day, the American football NFL league is played, which can be seen on C More. Several matches are shown starting at 8 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs-Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants will be shown at 20:00 and Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles at 23:25 on C More’s TV channels.

NFL games also continue on Christmas Day from 8 p.m.

On the evening of Christmas Day, NBA basketball is also available: Ruutu+ offers the New York Knicks–Philadelphia 76ers match at 19:00 and the Dallas Mavericks–Los Angeles Lakers at 21:30. At midnight, the top battle between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks begins.

NBA games are also available on the night before Boxing Day, but Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz’s next game will be played on December 27 at 3:00 a.m. Finnish time. Jazz’s visit to San Antionio is not in Ruuttu’s repertoire.

As usual top sports are already coming back on a fairly wide front, but there are still broadcasts mainly on pay channels and streaming services.

For example, the English Premier League continues after the World Cup break on Viaplay and V Sport channels. The first match is Brentford–Tottenham at 2:30 p.m. In total, there are seven Premier League matches on offer.

Tapanina also plays Teemu Pukin Norwich: The English Championship match between Luton and Norwich starts at 21:45 and can be seen on Viaplay and the V Sport Suomi channel.

The domestic hockey league continues on Boxing Day as well. The first match is TPS–Ilves at C More starting at 4 p.m. A total of seven matches will be played as usual.

As a bonus, TV sports are also available without additional fees. At 18:00 Finland meets Switzerland in the opening match of the Under-20 Ice Hockey World Championships. The match can be seen on TV 5 and also for a fee on the Discovery+ service.

