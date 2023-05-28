TV sports | Sunday’s treats are the Monaco Grand Prix and the hockey World Cup final

Sunday is a very interesting sports day.
Yle TV2
16.00 European team gymnastics championships. 17.00 Bowling Championship.
MTV3
15.15 Ice Hockey World Championship bronze medal match 20.15 Ice Hockey World Championship final match
Sub
18.15 Premier League: Leeds–Tottenham.
C More
15.55 Serie A: Bologna–Napoli. 18.15 Premier League: Leeds–Tottenham. 19.55 La Liga: Getafe-Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano-Villarreal, Atlético Madrid-Real Sociedad., Almería-Real Valladolid, Barcelona-Mallorca, Multigoal. 20:35, 21:40 Diamond League: Extra Feed.
C More Max
13.30 Trot. 19.55 La Liga: Cádiz–Celta Vigo. 21.40 Serie A: Juventus–AC Milan.
C More Sport 1
15.10 Bronze medal match of the Ice Hockey World Championships. 20.10 Final match of the Ice Hockey World Championships.
C More Sport 2
13.25 Serie A: Verona–Empoli. 15.55 Serie A: Monza–Lecce. 18.55 Serie A: Lazio–Cremonese. 21.00 Diamond League.
Discovery+
11.30 Tennis. 11:45, 11:58, 12:30, 14:30, 17:00, 18:00, 19:30, 20:00, 22:30 Tennis. 12.50 Porsche Supercup. 13.25 Serie A: Verona–Empoli. 13.30 Trot. 13.49 Superettan: Östersund–Utsikten. 14:30, 14:50, 16:00, 16:20, 17:00 Cycling. 15.00, 15.45, 16.00, 20.00 Golf. 15.10 Ice Hockey World Cup: Bronze medal match. 15.29 Allsvenskan: Djurgårdens IF–AIK. 15.44 Allsvenskan: Kalmar FF–IFK Norrköping. 15.49 Superettan: Örebro–Helsingborgs IF. 15.55 Serie A: Monza–Lecce. 17.59 Allsvenskan: IF Elfsborg–Malmö FF. 18.55 Serie A: Lazio–Cremonese. 19.30 Surfing. 19.55 La Liga: Cádiz–Celta Vigo. 20.10 Ice Hockey World Cup: Final match. 21.00 Diamond League. 21.40 Serie A: Juventus–AC Milan.
Eurosport 1
11.30, 14.00, 20.30 Tennis. 16.30 Cycling.
Eurosport 2
12:00, 14:00, 17:00, 19:00 Tennis. 22.00 Golf.
screen
03.30 NBA: Miami Heat–Boston Celtics. 10.45 Orienteering Message League. 13.30 Trot. 15.55 Superpesis: Jyväskylä Kirittäret–Roihuttaret. 16.20 National League: Åland United–KuPS. 16.55 Superpesis: Kempeleen Kiri–Joensuu Maila, Seinäjoki Maila-Jussit–Pesäkarhut, Hyvinkää Tahko–Manse.
V sport 1 Finland
15.55 Formula 1 Monaco GP. 19.00 IndyCar.
V sport 2 Finland
15.25 Eredivisie: AZ Alkmaar–PSV. 17:30 18:25 Premier League: Everton–Bournemouth.
V sport + Finland
08.55 Formula 3. 10.35 Formula 2. 15.25 EFL League Two: Carlisle–Stockport. 18.20 Premier League: Leeds–Tottenham.
V sport 1
14.00 Table Tennis MM. 18.25 Premier League: Leicester–West Ham.
V sport premium
14.55 Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern Munich–Turbine Potsdam. 17.30, 20.30 Premier League studio. 18.25 Premier League: Everton–Bournemouth. 16.55 League One: Barnsley–Sheffield Wednesday.
V sport football
14.55 Women’s Bundesliga: Wolfsburg–Freiburg. 18.25 Premier League: Manchester United–Fulham.
V sport golf
13.30 DP World Tour. 20.30 LPGA Tour.
V sport motor
08.55 Formula 3. 10.35 Formula 2. 15.00 Formula 1. 18.30 IndyCar Series.
