Sunday, May 28, 2023
TV sports | Sunday's treats are the Monaco Grand Prix and the hockey World Cup final

May 28, 2023
TV sports | Sunday's treats are the Monaco Grand Prix and the hockey World Cup final

Sunday is a very interesting sports day.

Yle TV2

16.00 European team gymnastics championships. 17.00 Bowling Championship.

MTV3

15.15 Ice Hockey World Championship bronze medal match 20.15 Ice Hockey World Championship final match

Sub

18.15 Premier League: Leeds–Tottenham.

C More

15.55 Serie A: Bologna–Napoli. 18.15 Premier League: Leeds–Tottenham. 19.55 La Liga: Getafe-Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano-Villarreal, Atlético Madrid-Real Sociedad., Almería-Real Valladolid, Barcelona-Mallorca, Multigoal. 20:35, 21:40 Diamond League: Extra Feed.

C More Max

13.30 Trot. 19.55 La Liga: Cádiz–Celta Vigo. 21.40 Serie A: Juventus–AC Milan.

C More Sport 1

15.10 Bronze medal match of the Ice Hockey World Championships. 20.10 Final match of the Ice Hockey World Championships.

C More Sport 2

13.25 Serie A: Verona–Empoli. 15.55 Serie A: Monza–Lecce. 18.55 Serie A: Lazio–Cremonese. 21.00 Diamond League.

Discovery+

11.30 Tennis. 11:45, 11:58, 12:30, 14:30, 17:00, 18:00, 19:30, 20:00, 22:30 Tennis. 12.50 Porsche Supercup. 13.25 Serie A: Verona–Empoli. 13.30 Trot. 13.49 Superettan: Östersund–Utsikten. 14:30, 14:50, 16:00, 16:20, 17:00 Cycling. 15.00, 15.45, 16.00, 20.00 Golf. 15.10 Ice Hockey World Cup: Bronze medal match. 15.29 Allsvenskan: Djurgårdens IF–AIK. 15.44 Allsvenskan: Kalmar FF–IFK Norrköping. 15.49 Superettan: Örebro–Helsingborgs IF. 15.55 Serie A: Monza–Lecce. 17.59 Allsvenskan: IF Elfsborg–Malmö FF. 18.55 Serie A: Lazio–Cremonese. 19.30 Surfing. 19.55 La Liga: Cádiz–Celta Vigo. 20.10 Ice Hockey World Cup: Final match. 21.00 Diamond League. 21.40 Serie A: Juventus–AC Milan.

Eurosport 1

11.30, 14.00, 20.30 Tennis. 16.30 Cycling.

Eurosport 2

12:00, 14:00, 17:00, 19:00 Tennis. 22.00 Golf.

screen

03.30 NBA: Miami Heat–Boston Celtics. 10.45 Orienteering Message League. 13.30 Trot. 15.55 Superpesis: Jyväskylä Kirittäret–Roihuttaret. 16.20 National League: Åland United–KuPS. 16.55 Superpesis: Kempeleen Kiri–Joensuu Maila, Seinäjoki Maila-Jussit–Pesäkarhut, Hyvinkää Tahko–Manse.

V sport 1 Finland

15.55 Formula 1 Monaco GP. 19.00 IndyCar.

V sport 2 Finland

15.25 Eredivisie: AZ Alkmaar–PSV. 17:30 18:25 Premier League: Everton–Bournemouth.

V sport + Finland

08.55 Formula 3. 10.35 Formula 2. 15.25 EFL League Two: Carlisle–Stockport. 18.20 Premier League: Leeds–Tottenham.

V sport 1

14.00 Table Tennis MM. 18.25 Premier League: Leicester–West Ham.

V sport premium

14.55 Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern Munich–Turbine Potsdam. 17.30, 20.30 Premier League studio. 18.25 Premier League: Everton–Bournemouth. 16.55 League One: Barnsley–Sheffield Wednesday.

V sport football

14.55 Women’s Bundesliga: Wolfsburg–Freiburg. 18.25 Premier League: Manchester United–Fulham.

V sport golf

13.30 DP World Tour. 20.30 LPGA Tour.

V sport motor

08.55 Formula 3. 10.35 Formula 2. 15.00 Formula 1. 18.30 IndyCar Series.

