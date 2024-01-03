Wednesday, January 3, 2024
January 3, 2024
TV sports | On the day of the bench athlete's treat, we will ski and tense up the junior MM team

Thursday is the top day of sports.

Yle TV2

11.35 Skiing World Cup. 13.25, 16.40 Hill Jumping World Cup. 15.15 Biathlon World Cup.

TV5

15.30, 18.35, 20.00, 23.05 Leijonastudio. 4:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m. Ice Hockey Junior World Championships: 1st and 2nd semi-finals.

MTV Katsamo

18.15 League: HPK–Ässät. 18.20 Mestis: KeuPa HT–KOOVEE.

MTV max

18.30 Trot.

MTV sports 1

06.00, 10.30 Tennis. 17.55 La Liga: Osasuna-Almeria. 20.10 Sevilla–Athletic Bilbao. 22.25 Las Palmas–Barcelona.

MTV sports 2

08.00 Tennis. 19.55 SHL: Färjestad–Frölunda.

MTV sports 3

18.20 Mestis: Jokerit–IPK.

Discovery+

06.00, 08.00, 10.30 Tennis. 12.00 Ice Hockey U20 World Cup: Germany–Norway. 13.20 Hill jumping. 14.40, 15.55 Cyclo-cross. 15.30 Ice Hockey U20 World Cup: Sweden–Czech Republic. 17.50 Track cycling. 17.55 La Liga: Osasuna-Almeria. 18.15 League: HPK–Ässät. 18.30 Trot. 19.30 Golf. 19.55 SHL: Färjestad–Frölunda. 20.00 Ice Hockey U20 World Cup: USA–Finland. 20.10 La Liga: Sevilla–Athletic Bilbao. 22.25 La Liga: Las Palmas–Barcelona.

Eurosport

13.20 Hill jumping. 14.40, 15.55 Cyclo-cross. 17.50 Track cycling.

Eurosport 2

15.55 Cyclo-cross.

screen

18.20 Volleyball Championship League: Arctic Volley–Hämeenlinna. 18.30 Trot.

V sport 2 Finland

21.50 FA Cup: Crystal Palace–Everton.

V sport + Finland

11.25, 12.50, 13.40, 15.00 Viaplay Winter studio. 11.45, 14.00 Cross-country skiing MC. 20.55 Basketball Euroleague: Crvena Zvezda–Partizan.

V sport 1

20:50 Euroleague: Crvena Zvezda–Partizan Belgrade.

V sport 1 premium

21.55 FA Cup: Crystal Palace–Everton.

