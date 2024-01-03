TV sports | On the day of the bench athlete's treat, we will ski and tense up the junior MM team

Thursday is the top day of sports.
Yle TV2
11.35 Skiing World Cup. 13.25, 16.40 Hill Jumping World Cup. 15.15 Biathlon World Cup.
TV5
15.30, 18.35, 20.00, 23.05 Leijonastudio. 4:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m. Ice Hockey Junior World Championships: 1st and 2nd semi-finals.
MTV Katsamo
18.15 League: HPK–Ässät. 18.20 Mestis: KeuPa HT–KOOVEE.
MTV max
18.30 Trot.
MTV sports 1
06.00, 10.30 Tennis. 17.55 La Liga: Osasuna-Almeria. 20.10 Sevilla–Athletic Bilbao. 22.25 Las Palmas–Barcelona.
MTV sports 2
08.00 Tennis. 19.55 SHL: Färjestad–Frölunda.
MTV sports 3
18.20 Mestis: Jokerit–IPK.
Discovery+
06.00, 08.00, 10.30 Tennis. 12.00 Ice Hockey U20 World Cup: Germany–Norway. 13.20 Hill jumping. 14.40, 15.55 Cyclo-cross. 15.30 Ice Hockey U20 World Cup: Sweden–Czech Republic. 17.50 Track cycling. 17.55 La Liga: Osasuna-Almeria. 18.15 League: HPK–Ässät. 18.30 Trot. 19.30 Golf. 19.55 SHL: Färjestad–Frölunda. 20.00 Ice Hockey U20 World Cup: USA–Finland. 20.10 La Liga: Sevilla–Athletic Bilbao. 22.25 La Liga: Las Palmas–Barcelona.
Eurosport
13.20 Hill jumping. 14.40, 15.55 Cyclo-cross. 17.50 Track cycling.
Eurosport 2
15.55 Cyclo-cross.
screen
18.20 Volleyball Championship League: Arctic Volley–Hämeenlinna. 18.30 Trot.
V sport 2 Finland
21.50 FA Cup: Crystal Palace–Everton.
V sport + Finland
11.25, 12.50, 13.40, 15.00 Viaplay Winter studio. 11.45, 14.00 Cross-country skiing MC. 20.55 Basketball Euroleague: Crvena Zvezda–Partizan.
V sport 1
20:50 Euroleague: Crvena Zvezda–Partizan Belgrade.
V sport 1 premium
21.55 FA Cup: Crystal Palace–Everton.
