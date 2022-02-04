TV in Monterrey one day brings you Morrisey and the other Genshin Impact cosplay

Mexican television is always a mystery, but one of those that bring surprises that make you laugh and cry alike. This time, he went straight to the world of waifus and on the show, Guess from Multimedios, a TV channel in Monterrey, we saw a Genshin Impact cosplay make a show

To achieve this strange combination, the program invited Rabbit (also known as whiterabbit.exe) to be a part of the show cosplaying as Barbara (also known as babala), beside Saint Chanwho was also there to liven up everything.

In his presentation, the cosplayer explained that this character is a very cute but who has all the attitude to winsomething that at least tried and that left us several memes for history, because television in this country is as big as ourselves.

Genshin Impact even in the soup

Since its launch, Genshin Impact has taken its waifus far, with a faithful and active communitywho has found in this game a new and fertile space to pour the love for games, anime, waifus and gambling into gachapones.

We also recommend: Genshin Impact: Animator Canceled for Creating Controversial ‘Loli’ Content

Nowadays, the game accumulates a player base of approximately 3 million active usersspread across all platforms, ranging from smartphones, to all console platforms and on PC.

The memes were not lacking | Source: Multimedia

MiHoYo, developer of the game, estimates that daily they have around 300 thousand players simultaneouslymaking it one of the most active games today and one of the most successful multiplayers in the entire video game industry.