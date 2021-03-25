“Do you think they forgive you, the children?” Divorce attorney Hannah Stern (Nicola Walker) has no answer. Or one that the other side’s client doesn’t want to hear. Your experience: Cheated wives, husbands unwilling to separate may at some point forgive, children rarely or rarely. Too deep the injuries, too bad the perceived betrayal, too bad the instrumentalization as a bargaining chip, which all children experience in the series “The Split – relationship status unexplained”.

The lawyers will take care of that. With rare exceptions: Hannah (Nicola Walker), married to Nathan (Stephen Mangan), attracted to colleague Christie (Barry Atsma), three children, is a star among London’s celebrity lawyers, not squeamish, but not ruthless either. She is concerned about the head of the clerkship, Zander (Chukwudi Iwuji), that she prefers to seek comparisons than to wage extermination battles in court. For example, in the case of Pope versus Pope, in which the wife refuses to give the separated husband the right to have contact with their child. It is no coincidence that the comedian has added revenge porn jokes at the expense of his son’s mother to his program, “My Ex is a Bitch”. A child as a means of pressure is part of everyday life in the family law firm. The growing parent-child alienation is unfair for the child, complains the father, who on the other hand cooks his own emotional soup. “I would like to know which divorce it is not,” countered Hannah.

Maybe MacKenzie versus MacKenzie. Multimillionaire Davey (Stephen Tompkinson) has asked his wife Goldie (Meera Syal) for a legal appointment. She falls from the clouds – here and now she is supposed to sign divorce papers. Hannah is the man’s lawyer, but angry about his surprise attack. Until her mother Ruth (Deborah Findley), according to the “Times” the “doyenne of family law”, snatches the mandate from her. And Hannah finds herself at the side of the dumped woman and promises her a divorce, as she would like herself to have, should it come to that. Ruth and her eldest daughter are now opponents in a case that the tabloids have in view – the verbal private skirmish is on.

The negotiations in which Hannah is supposed to guarantee model Kelsey Ashworth (Chanel Cresswell) an advantageous marriage contract will only be more uncomfortable. For weeks, nothing has progressed with the compensation clauses in the event of a possible infidelity – the marriage with the rather simple footballer Diallo Diopo (Thierry Mabonga) threatens to fail before it is closed.

If you believe a thousand and one lawyer series on television, then family law is entertaining. Emotions and tragedy are trivialized, in court it is about victory and defeat, the unscrupulous part is punished, the morally required triumphs. In the British series “The Split”, which scores with clever dialogues and plot twists, family law is complicated, emotional, cryptic and realistic. The main characters are driven by the insight that relationships in life rarely last forever and that humiliation is often a means of subsequent battle. As a lawyer series, “The Split” may have been a success, but it gets even better through the close connection between the legal sphere and family dramas.

The focus is on four strong women, mother and three daughters, four lawyers who, after the disappearance of their husband and father thirty years ago, learned to dance alone and be happy, as they say at the celebration of Ruth’s seventieth. “Men come and go, but the only relationship that is really valuable is the one you have with yourself,” is one of the mother’s wisdoms. Ruth, who built up the law firm “Defoe” with the support of her daughters, is tough, tricky and ruthless in her professional life.

Hannah, the oldest, seeks a compromise. The middle one, Nina (Annabel Scholey), leads her mandates like her male relationships – on the side. Rose (Fiona Button), with no memory of her father, grows into the practice of law. Although it is said that divorce lawyers themselves never marry, she has marriage talks with her fiancé in church and begins to doubt the purpose of the institution. Especially since the father Oscar (Anthony Head) is back and wants to apologize to the daughters, not without a hidden financial agenda. Hannah, Nina, Rose are professionals at work and yet remain betrayed children.

The inventor and author of “The Split”, Abi Morgan, is not afraid of melodrama, but breaks it with life-style humor. She is consistently on the children’s side. This BBC series, which NDR sunk into the program, impressively shows that morality and law should not be completely alien to one another.

The split runs today at 10:50 p.m. on NDR television and is available in the ARD media library.