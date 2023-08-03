TV series | The production of the Päivie viemää series is frozen: the director is accused of inappropriate behavior

Behind the scenes of the TV series Päivien viemää, also seen in Finland, there is a buzz: the atmosphere is allegedly toxic and unequal.

American Days taken (The Days of Our Lives) TV series production has been temporarily suspended. The reason is the producer-director of the soap series Albert Alarria accusations of inappropriate behavior made against. They talk about it, among other things Deadline– and Vulture-proceedings.

More than 25 employees of the series have signed a petition to have Alarr removed from production. Alarri has been the subject of an internal investigation by the TV channel regarding, among other things, inappropriate comments and physical touching.

Deadline reports, that in recent years, a considerable number of women who played central roles have left the series. According to the accusations, men have also been harassed on the set.

Bullying has been yelling, belittling, inappropriate use of sexually tinged vocabulary and touching. The atmosphere of the filming of the series has been characterized as toxic. Alarri is said to have made people feel uncomfortable and humiliated by his behavior.

Alarri has no comments on the subject in Deadline’s or Vulture’s stories.

From Alarri started a TV channel internal investigation already in March. At that time, the series was undergoing staff reductions. Alarria was accused, among other things, of the fact that the dismissals primarily targeted women. Due to surgeries, five women and one man had to leave.

Gender inequality has also been reflected in pay: women have allegedly received lower pay than men. In addition, the vast majority of soap series directors, i.e. three, are men. There is only one female director in the group.

The inappropriate behavior allegedly continued for a long time without being addressed. This is thought to be due to Alarri’s leading position: in addition to directing, he also serves as the executive producer of the series.

An internal investigation reportedly led to a warning for Alarri. However, he has been allowed to continue in his position.

Director Albert Alarr at the 50th anniversary of the Päivie viemää series in Hollywood in 2015.

Days taken – series production has been suspended at least until August 7. Meanwhile, in the United States is underway the great strike of actors and screenwriterswhich has brought the Hollywood film industry and television productions to a near complete halt.

The last time there was a buzz around the series was in 2019, when the making of the series was at stake and the contracts of all the actors were terminated. It was at that time thought to be a business tactic, which aimed for new contracts with a lower salary than before. Alarr had been appointed executive producer of the series four years earlier.

Days taken has been shown in Finland until 2011. The making of the soap series started in 1965, and at almost 60 years old, it is one of the longest-running programs in TV history that is still running. For longer, only American ones have been made General Hospital and British Coronation Street.