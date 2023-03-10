TV series | Johannes Holopainen, who plays Mika Myllylä, was moved by the skiing legend’s hometown: “For me, Mika has been the toughest guy of all”

According to the actress, Myllylä’s premature death felt wrong. He sees skiing as the legend’s way of expressing himself.

In March 2001 A press conference was organized in Lahti in connection with the World Ski Championships, which was also epically recorded by an actor Johannes Holopainen for retinas.

Holopainen was in middle school when he watched a television broadcast of the mass rally of six Finnish hero skiers.

“The uproar around what happened was completely extraordinary. While watching the press conference, my overriding feeling was disbelief,” Holopainen recalls now.

“It was difficult to understand what happened at the time, because so many questions were open.”

Holopainen, who grew up next to the ski slopes in Paloheinä, Helsinki, will be acting at the end of the year in Nelonen Ruutu-palvelu Lahti 2001 – in the drama series, which, according to its creators, is based on true events through fiction.

“Since then, the open questions of the case have been answered, but not all. Even in Finland, it has not been openly discussed what the reality of doping in competitive skiing was like. In this series, the aim is to understand the athletes instead of judging them”, explains Holopainen.

“For me, the driving force behind making the series is precisely the desire to understand people. My understanding of the work-filled everyday life of elite sports has deepened and expanded with the series. The world in which the Finnish skiers also lived was definitely not black and white.”

See also After five record harvests, heat wave threatens India's wheat production Johannes Holopainen plays Mika Myllylä in the Lahti 2001 drama series to be seen in the fall.

One out of six the cart was a multiple prize medalist Mika Myllylä, who passed away in the summer of 2011 at the end of his long running streak. Holopainen plays the late legend of Haapajärvi in ​​the series.

“Mika was my role model, whom I have always admired – just as much before the events of 2001 as after them. I want to remember Mika as a person, and not just through the events in Lahti,” says Holopainen.

“Mika made an indelible impression with his unparalleled dedication and unyieldingness, as well as his gentleness and warmth of loving life. At the moment of the cart, I felt sympathy for Mika. I hoped that the matter would be resolved for the best.”

“ Mika was my role model, whom I have always admired – both before and after the events of 2001.

Olympic champion According to his relatives, Myllylä never got over the shame caused by the doping scandal. In his pressure and depression, the skiing carp fell ill with drug addiction, which took him to his grave prematurely.

“Mika’s death made me sad. His destiny felt wrong. Even then, I wondered if something could have been done that could have saved Mika from such a fate,” Holopainen reflects.

Mika Myllylä brought Finland to the finish line in the Lahti World Ski Championships relay in 2001.

Among other things The unknown soldier Holopainen, who starred in the most recent version, highlights the Finnish discussion culture. Or rather the lack of it.

“Mika also set an example with his openness. According to my understanding, he tried to build a discussion culture where difficult issues can be opened up safely and thereby increase understanding”, Holopainen says.

“Such a person builds a better life for the whole society. Such a person brings mercy to those suffering from difficulties.”

The new TV series deals with the events of the Lahti 2001 doping scandal.

When young Holopainen, who enjoyed a variety of sports, is one of the actors from the Lahti 2001 series who have skied more this winter than ever before.

“I haven’t calculated the exact number of kilometers. Ski training has focused above all on technique. I’ve been able to ski for several hours a day and several days a week at my best,” explains Holopainen.

“I have wanted to learn not only modern skiing techniques but also similar ones from the 1990s. We had to find the intensity with which the race was really skied at that time.”

Holopainen says he also learned Myllylä’s distinctive techniques.

“Skiing was Mika’s way of expressing herself. The person under the competition clothes came out through her style – for example, all that guts and the skill of putting yourself in the skis.”

In order to catch up with Myllylä’s soulful landscape, Holopainen visited Haapajärvi.

“I visited the town hall, where Myllylä’s entire collection of awards can be seen. It was a really moving and arresting moment,” says Holopainen.

“When I concretely saw the results of Mika’s ferocious work, tears came to my eyes. I don’t know anyone else who would have put themselves in such a tight spot as Mika in the swamp and elsewhere. To me, Mika has been the toughest guy of all.”

The Nelonen Ruutu service belongs to the same Sanoma group as Helsingin Sanomat.