Everything is transient, especially the TV series, although you wouldn’t say that given the amount of time that viewers are willing to invest in it. I didn’t even think about it until I The Guardian read an interview with 58-year-old American film actor Bob Odenkirk. He worked as a writer and actor for all kinds of sitcoms, but only broke through in the famous TV series Breaking Bad (2008–2013), in which he became one of the main characters as the shady lawyer Saul Goodman. It led to a successful new series, Better Call Saul, in which Goodman was the main character.

In that interview, Odenkirk makes pointed comments about the phenomenon of the TV series, now more popular than ever thanks to Netflix. “I am aware of how fast pop culture is developing. Much of what I’ve done on a more cult-like level will soon be forgotten […], even what I for Saturday Night Live wrote will be completely forgotten. I will probably have to explain to people in a few years what Breaking Bad used to be.”

He recalls the wildly popular American TV series M*A*S*H from the 1970s and 1980s about a medical team during the Korean War. „Just try to explain to a 25-year-old what M*A*S*H used to be. They don’t know what you’re talking about. It was the most popular series for ten years, but has now completely disappeared.”

Odenkirk is largely right: most TV series disappear before movies and books; they are sometimes repeated for nostalgic reasons, too M*A*S*H, but no longer have the strength of the past.

Nowadays I hardly watch series, but in the past I regularly surrendered myself to it. I remember The Dick Van Dyke Show from the sixties around the comedian of the same name with Mary Tyler Moore as co-star. (She passed away, but Van Dyke is still alive and is now 95 years old). It was a cheerful sitcom about an average family and intended for real average families.

Other popular series from the 1960s: The Fugitive about an escaped convict who turns out to be an innocent man, and Perry Mason about a bold lawyer played by Raymond Burr. Both series have received remakes and thus seem to escape the oblivion observed by Odenkirk, but he will mean that the original versions are no longer watched.

He could have made an exception for the unforgettable series columbo with Peter Falk as the seemingly absent-minded detective who kept exposing killers at the last minute. The series ran from 1971 to 2003 and still episodes are shown here and there.

My personal favorite? All in the Family, an American sitcom from the seventies broadcast by the VPRO about the figure of the petty-bourgeois, reactionary head of the family Archie Bunker, played masterfully by Carroll O’Connor, who constantly clashes with his progressive son-in-law. We watched it with the whole family, although my father, himself a bit to the right, thought it dubious if Archie was ridiculed. Now you would All in the Family can’t make anymore, because half America (and maybe half the Netherlands too) thinks like Archie.

Newsletter

NRC Viewing tips What should you watch this week? Tips for exciting programs, series and movies