Through a study developed in Italy by 2BResearch in March 2022 on behalf of Serially.itItalian free streaming platform, we have the opportunity to discover some interesting details on habits of the Italian public in terms of TV series. In Italy we watch 12 hours a week on average and the favorite genre is crime.

The research, however, develops more in depth on the question. For example, it is explained that women watch 15 hours a week, which is more than the average of all genders combined. It is also indicated that the single user tends to use multiple screens to watch TV series, not just one of the available options. In total, 60% of viewers use Smart TVs (70% in the 35-44 range), 56% use computers (70% in the 19-24 range). Finally, in third position we find smartphones with 55%. Tablets are in last position.

Graph of the use of devices for watching TV series

85% of users who took part in this research said they were interested in AVOD model, i.e. free access but with commercials. Only 8% said they would rather pay to avoid advertising.

It is then stated that 27% of users eat their meals in front of a TV series on a daily basis. If we take into account those who have done it at least once, it comes to 73%. However, there are others activities that accompany the series viewingsuch as beauty routines, housework, physical activity and even reading.

As for the favorite genres, in first place we find crime (48%), followed by sci-fi (44%). In third position tied with 37%, we find comedy and fantasy. Drama and medical are more successful among women.

When five o’clock was asked favorite TV series, users cited a total of 769 series. Among the most popular are Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, The House of Paper and Star Trek.

Serially is visible in streaming online at serially.iton mobile devices through the app available for iOS and Android, on SmartTV thanks to Apple TV and Android TV.