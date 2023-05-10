TV series | Esa Tikkanen talked about his surprise role in the hit series Frendei – who broke Ross’s teeth?

Now it was found out who actually shot the puck into the teeth of Frendien Ross, i.e. actor David Schwimmer.

Fivefold Stanley Cup winner Esa Tikkanen58, revealed I’m going to take a bath in the Suomipop interview published today, the presenter For Juha Perälä a surprising thing in itself.

Perälä and Tikkanen started talking about TV series, when Perälä mentioned his favorite comedy of the 90s, the American Frendit-severyday. The former NHL star suddenly grabbed it, casually saying:

“I have been involved in Friends.”

Perälä was completely confused by the information and demanded further explanations.

“Bye! What, what thing? So in Friends?” she shouted in confusion.

Tikkanen said that he appeared in the fourth episode of the first season of Friends, where the characters of the series Ross Geller, Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing went to watch the New York Rangers NHL game.

The Finnish legend had then been in the ranks of Rangers and on the field playing the Frendit trio by David Schwimmer, by Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry while sitting in the stands.

Perälä remembered seeing the episode and stated that Ross caught the puck in his teeth during the match.

“Who shot it?” Tikkanen grins.

Tikkanen, who won two adult competition medals, revealed that in the situation shown in the scene, Rangers had played with superiority. Brian Leech had passed the puck to Tikkasen, who shot straight into “Rossi’s teeth”.

“Eeeee! It was! God!” Perälä roared in delight.

“This is a movie theater, kato,” Tikkanen joked.

Friends is one of the most popular series of all time. It ran on the American NBC television channel from 1994 to 2004. The series has received no less than 62 Emmy nominations and six Emmy awards, in addition to several other awards.

Series official With a Youtube account a clip of the scene in which Tikkanen is involved has been shared.

