Banderas struggling with Pacciani. Will produce the “Monster of Florence”

Antonio Banderas will star in the TV series “The monster of Florence”, taken from the best-selling book “Sweet hills of blood”. An investigative novel published in 2006 and translated into twenty-four languages. Variety reveals it: – we read in Repubblica – six hours of story produced by the French Studiocanal. The director will be Danish director Nikolaj Arcel, nominated for an Oscar for Royal affair. Banderas will be one of the executive producers. The series centers on the investigation that in real life was conducted by the American science fiction writer Preston and the Italian chronicler Spezi and which led to a different truth about the identity of the serial killer than that partially ascertained by Italian police and judges. Who convicted Mario Vanni and Giancarlo Lotti, Pietro Pacciani’s snack companions, for four double murders. Life imprisonment in the first instance, then acquitted in the second, with a sentence annulled in the Supreme Court and indictment in a new appeal process.

The story – continues Repubblica – however, will focus on the investigation of the two investigators, who became the subject of investigations by the Italian police and Spezi (who died in Florence in 2016) will be accused of misdirection. The series will tell how Preston and Spezi managed to identify the killer by conducting what Preston describes as a “scary interview” with him. The two are then, in Preston’s words, “investigated, persecuted, intercepted, followed and threatened by the police, accused of having participated in satanic rites”.