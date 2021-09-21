From how it works to how to request it: everything you need to know about the 100 euro TV scrapping bonus

From 23 August, the Revenue Agency has activated a platform that has the purpose of issuing the authorization for the release of the Scrapping bonus TV. The 2021 Budget Law, in fact, made this Bonus available, which allows the purchase of new generation televisions. Here’s everything you need to know about the 100 euro TV scrapping Bons.

Dealers authorized to sell televisions can access the platform to authorize the release of the scrapping bonus. In detail, this Bonus consists of one Discount 20% off the purchase price of a new TV. The maximum discount is 100 euros.

Obviously, to request the TV scrapping bonus, some are needed requirements. This bonus, in fact, applies to televisions purchased before December 22, 2018 and which are no longer there suitable to new technological standards. Only in this case will it be possible to take advantage of this facility made available by the State thanks to the Budget Law 2021.

TV scrapping bonus: how it works and how to request it

As already mentioned, from 23 August TV retailers have the opportunity to access one platform which allows the release of the authorization of the Scrapping Bonus 2021. When it is possible to proceed with the request of the Bonus, the first step is to register on this platform.

The retailer will have to enter some data of thebuyer, including the social security number, and some data of the TV. In this way you can give the green light to the discount 20% on the price of a new TV thanks to the Scrapping Bonus. But how to request this Bonus?

If you are interested in taking advantage of thefacilitation, you just need to go to the retailer bringing with you the TV you want to replace and the substitutive declaration form that can be downloaded from the Mise website. Also, you should know that this bonus is for everyone citizens Italians who have an electricity contract on which the TV fee is charged.

