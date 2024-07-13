Last ‘double’ before the summer break

After the Spain-Austria-Great Britain triplet, the Circus can take a breather before the last double scheduled in Hungary and Belgium (after which teams and drivers will be able to pack their bags for a well-deserved holiday). Budapest A year ago Max Verstappen dominated the race after Lewis Hamilton’s splendid pole position in qualifying, but McLaren was very competitive.

Red Bull currently no longer holds the sceptre of technical reference in the category and therefore there is great curiosity to see what the verdict of the ‘Monaco without guard rails‘ in which Ferrari could benefit from the new package of updates introduced in Barcelona without the drawbacks linked to the fast corners (in Hungary the bouncing phenomenon could be triggered ‘only’ in Turn 4 and Turn 11, two crucial points in any case especially in terms of ‘track limits’ with all that this entails).

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports F1on TV8 Qualifying and the Grand Prix will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in deferred mode (at 6.30pm and 6.00pm respectively). On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written broadcast of all the sessions. Below are the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Also on the track F2 and F3.

Hungarian GP 2024: TV schedule and session times

Friday 19th July

09:55 Free Practice F3 (Sky Sport F1)

11.05 Free Practice F2 (Sky Sport F1)

1.30pm Free Practice 1 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15.05 F3 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

16:00 F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

17:00 Free Practice 2 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 20th July

09:50 F3 Sprint Race (Sky Sport F1)

12.30 Free Practice 3 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

2.15pm F2 Sprint Race (Sky Sport F1)

16:00 F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itbroadcast on TV8 at 6.30pm)

Sunday 21st July

08.25 Feature Race F3 (Sky Sports F1)

10.05am Feature Race F2 (Sky Sports F1)

15:00 F1 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it, (delayed on TV8 at 18:00)

The characteristics of the Budapest circuit

Track: 4,381 km

Curves: 14 (8 right and 6 left)

DRS Zones: 2

Laps: 70

Race distance: 306.630 km

Roll of Honor Hungarian Grand Prix