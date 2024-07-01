Last act before the summer break

The MotoGP world championship, after having archived the Assen event, heads towards Saxony for the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, the last GP before the summer break scheduled for July (hostilities will resume from 2 to 4 August at Silverstone in Great Britain.

Francesco Bagnaia has won the last five and is now just 10 points by World Championship leader Jorge Martin, who limited the damage in Holland with two second places. Marc Marquez had an unhappy weekend and seems to have dropped out of the fight for the world title.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports MotoGPon TV8 Sunday’s races will be deferred, while all Saturday sessions from MotoGP Qualifying onwards up to the Sprint of the premier class They will also be broadcast live on free-to-air TV. On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written of all the sessions that will see MotoGP on the track. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Sachsenring circuit.

GP Germany 2024: session times and TV programme

Friday 5th July

08:30-08:45 MotoE Free Practice 1

09:00-09:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

09:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:25-12:40 MotoE Free Practice 2

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Test 1

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Test 1

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Tests (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16:15-16:25 MotoE Q1

4.35pm-4.45pm MotoE Q2

Saturday 6th July

08:40-09:10 Moto3 Test 2

09.25-09.55 Moto2 Practice 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2 (written live on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP Q1 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP Q2 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12.15pm MotoE Race-1 (live on TV8)

12.50-13.05 Moto3 Q1 (live on TV8)

13:15-13:30 Moto3 Q2 (live on TV8)

13:45-14:00 Moto2 Q1 (live on TV8)

14:10-14:25 Moto2 Q2 (live on TV8)

3.00pm MotoGP Sprint 15 laps (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

16:10 MotoE Race-2 (live on TV8)

Sunday 7 July

09:40-09:50 MotoGP Warm-Up

11:00 Moto3 Race (delayed on TV8 at 14:05)

12.15 Moto2 Race (delayed on TV8 at 15.20)

14:00 MotoGP Race (delayed on TV8 at 17:05 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

The characteristics of the Sachsenring circuit

Route: 3.7 km

Curves: 13, 10 left, 3 right

Width: 12m

Longest straight: 700m