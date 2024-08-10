We race at KTM’s home

After returning to the track following the summer break at Silverstone in Great Britain, the second part of the MotoGP season continues with the round in Austria at the Red Bull Ring, KTM’s home track. Ducati has won all 7 of the last races and an RC16 hasn’t finished on the podium in a Sunday GP since Pedro Acosta’s second place in Austin when the Aprilia with Maverick Vinales won, the only victory that has so far eluded Ducati.

Jorge Martin has regained the lead in the standings and arrives in Styria with a three-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia. The Spielberg track is also a favourite with Enea Bastianini and Pedro Acosta, so it will be interesting to see how the weekend unfolds on the hills of Styria where Martin achieved his first career MotoGP victory in 2021.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sport MotoGPon TV8 Sunday’s races will be deferred, while all Saturday sessions from MotoGP Qualifying onwards to the Sprint of the premier class They will also be broadcast live on free-to-air TV. On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written of all the sessions that will see MotoGP on the track. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Red Bull Ring circuit.

Austrian GP 2024: session times and TV program

Friday 16th August

08.30-08.45 MotoE Free Practice 1

09:00-09:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

09:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12.25-12.40 MotoE Free Practice 2

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Test 1

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Test 1

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Tests (live written broadcast on FormulaPassion.it)

17:05-17:15 MotoE Q1

17:25-17:35 MotoE Q2

Saturday 17th August

08:40-09:10 Moto3 Test 2

09:25-09:55 Moto2 Test 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2 (written live on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP Q1 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP Q2 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:15 MotoE Race-1 (live on TV8)

12:50-13:05 Moto3 Q1 (live on TV8)

13:15-13:30 Moto3 Q2 (live on TV8)

13:45-14:00 Moto2 Q1 (live on TV8)

14:10-14:25 Moto2 Q2 (live on TV8)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint 14 laps (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16:10 MotoE Race-2 (live on TV8)

Sunday 18th August

09:40-09:50 MotoGP Warm Up

11:00 Moto3 Race (delayed on TV8 at 14:05)

12.15 Moto2 Race (delayed on TV8 at 15.20)

14:00 MotoGP Race (delayed on TV8 at 17:05 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

The characteristics of the Red Bull Ring circuit

Track: 4.3 km

Curves: 11, 3 left, 8 right

Width: 13m

Longest straight: 626m