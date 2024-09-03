We run in Misano

After Marc Marquez’s return to success 1043 days later in Aragon, the race is immediately underway Misanowhere the eight-time world champion had begun his fast in 2021 on the day Fabio Quartararo won the world title. Francesco Bagnaia will want to redeem the Motorland Alcaniz weekend which ended with just one point to his name.

Jorge Martin has returned to having a good margin over Pecco (23 points) and a year ago he won in Misano, but it should not be forgotten that Bagnaia was recovering from the fall and injury in Barcelona. The duel between the two will be fascinating as always with Marquez, Acosta and Bastianini ready to join in without forgetting the Aprilias.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sport MotoGPon TV8 All sessions will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV, starting with the MotoGP Qualifying sessions and continuing up to the premier class race on Sunday. (with the exception of the warm-up broadcast only on Sky). On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written of all the sessions that will see MotoGP on the track. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Marco Simoncelli circuit.

GP San Marin 2024: session times and TV program

Friday 6th September

08.30-08.45 MotoE Free Practice 1

09:00-09:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

09:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1 (written live on FormulaPassion.it)

12.25-12.40 MotoE Free Practice 2

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Test 1

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Test 1

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Tests (live written broadcast on FormulaPassion.it)

16:15-16:25 MotoE Q1

16:35-16:45 MotoE Q2

Saturday 7th September

08:40-09:10 Moto3 Test 2

09:25-09:55 Moto2 Test 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2 (written live on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP Q1 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP Q2 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:15 MotoE Race-1

12:50-13:05 Moto3 Q1 (live on TV8)

13:15-13:30 Moto3 Q2 (live on TV8)

13:45-14:00 Moto2 Q1 (live on TV8)

14:10-14:25 Moto2 Q2 (live on TV8)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint 13 laps (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16:10 MotoE Race-2

Sunday 8th September

09:40-09:50 MotoGP Warm Up

11:00 Moto3 Race (live on TV8)

12.15 Moto2 Race (live on TV8)

2.00pm MotoGP Race (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

The characteristics of the Marco Simoncelli circuit

Track: 4.2 km

Curves: 16, 6 left, 10 right

Width: 14m

Longest straight: 530m