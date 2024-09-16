Revenge in Misano

The cancellation of the Kazakhstan GP has given the Misano circuit the opportunity to host another MotoGP event in 2024. In the ciak-1 Marc Márquez got the better of Francesco Bagnaiawhich however recovered many points on Jorge Martin in the Riders’ standings since the Pramac rider made a mistake in changing bikes to the wet bike as soon as it started to rain.

The two-time world champion has to recover seven points to Martin and will go hunting for the leadership of the World Championship. As for the rainbow speech excluding Marquez would be a mistake given that the eight-time world champion is 53 points behind the top.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sport MotoGPon TV8 Sunday’s races will be deferred, while all Saturday sessions from MotoGP Qualifying onwards to the Sprint of the premier class They will also be broadcast live on free-to-air TVThe Sunday programme is all brought forward by one hour to avoid MotoGP and F1 clashing, given that in Singapore the GP starts at 2pm. On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written of all the sessions that will see MotoGP on the track. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Misano circuit.

GP Emilia-Romagna 2024: session times and TV program

Friday 20th September

09:00-09:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

09:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1 (written live on FormulaPassion.it)

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Test 1

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Test 1

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Tests (live written broadcast on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 21st September

08:40-09:10 Moto3 Test 2

09:25-09:55 Moto2 Test 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2 (written live on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP Q1 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP Q2 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:50-13:05 Moto3 Q1 (live on TV8)

13:15-13:30 Moto3 Q2 (live on TV8)

13:45-14:00 Moto2 Q1 (live on TV8)

14:10-14:25 Moto2 Q2 (live on TV8)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint 13 laps (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 22nd September

08:40-08:50 MotoGP Warm-Up

10:00 Moto3 Race (delayed on TV8 at 13:00)

11.15 Moto2 Race (delayed on TV8 at 14.20)

13:00 MotoGP Race (delayed on TV8 at 16:00 and live written broadcast on FormulaPassion.it)

The characteristics of the Marco Simoncelli circuit

Track: 4.2 km

Curves: 16, 6 left, 10 right

Width: 14m

Longest straight: 530m