In Monza the Ferrari achieved his third success of the season with Charles Leclerc and now the Monegasque driver and the Scuderia from Maranello are looking at the next stage with renewed enthusiasm. It will be held in Baku in Azerbaijan, a circuit on which Charles Leclerc has already obtained the position three times in all the last three editions of the GP from 2021 onwards, then failing to convert the start from the pole into a victory.

Ferrari has moved to within 39 points of Red Bull in the Constructors’ standings and in Baku will have a further test of the innovations brought to Monza which have given good feedback. Azerbaijan is one of the favourite hunting grounds for Sergio Perezwinner of the 2023 edition (in addition to the 2021 one), but Red Bull is in crisis and it will be interesting to find out if an atypical circuit like Baku will be favorable to the RB20 or at least favorable to mask its difficulties. McLaren on paper is the team to beat but above all from a Qualifying perspective it is impossible not to recognize the favorites of the forecast to Ferrari and Charles Leclerc.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports F1on TV8 Qualifying and the Grand Prix will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in deferred mode (respectively on Saturday at 5:00 pm and Sunday at 4:00 pm). On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written of all the sessions that will see F1 on the track. Below all the details of the schedule, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The F2 will also be on the track.

Azerbaijan GP 2024: TV schedule and times

Friday 13th September

09:00 F2 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

11.30am F1 Free Practice 1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

13:00 F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

15:00 F1 Free Practice 2 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 14th September

10.30am F1 Free Practice 3 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12.15pm F2 Sprint Race (Sky Sport F1)

2.00pm F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itdelayed on TV8 at 5:00 pm)

Sunday 15th September

09.35am F2 Feature Race (Sky Sport F1)

13:00 F1 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itdelayed on TV8 at 4:00 pm)

Features of the Baku circuit

Track: 6,003 km

DRS Zones: 2

Laps: 51

Race distance: 306.049 km

