We return to Motorland in Alcaniz

After the absence from the calendar in 2023, the MotoGP returns to Motorland Alcaniz for the twelfth round of the 2024 championship. Francesco Bagnaia arrives in Aragon with five points ahead on Jorge Martin and it will be interesting to follow the duel for the world crown on a track where there could be surprises.

In 2022, in fact, the winner was Enea Bastianini and on this track Marc Marquez and the Aprilias have often performed well and could all act as ‘referees’ in the challenge between Pecco and Martin.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sport MotoGPon TV8 Sunday’s races will be deferred, while all Saturday sessions from MotoGP Qualifying onwards to the Sprint of the premier class They will also be broadcast live on free-to-air TV. On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written of all the sessions that will see MotoGP on the track. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Aragon circuit.

GP Aragon 2024: session times and TV program

Friday 30th August

09:00-09:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

09:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1 (written live on FormulaPassion.it)

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Test 1

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Test 1

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Tests (live written broadcast on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 31st August

08:40-09:10 Moto3 Test 2

09:25-09:55 Moto2 Test 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Tests (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP Q1 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP Q2 (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:50-13:05 Moto3 Q1 (live on TV8)

13:15-13:30 Moto3 Q2 (live on TV8)

13:45-14:00 Moto2 Q1 (live on TV8)

14:10-14:25 Moto2 Q2 (live on TV8)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint 11 laps (live on TV8 and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 1st September

09:40-09:50 MotoGP Warm Up

11:00 Moto3 Race (delayed on TV8 at 14:00)

12.15 Moto2 Race (delayed on TV8 at 15.15)

14:00 MotoGP Race (delayed on TV8 at 17:00 and live written broadcast on FormulaPassion.it)

The characteristics of the Aragon circuit

Track: 5.1 km

Curves: 17, 10 left, 7 right

Width: 15m

Longest straight: 968m