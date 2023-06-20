Examination at the University before the holidays

The MotoGP hat-trick in the month of June ends in Assen at theMotorcycle University. Like what happened one year, the Dutch circuit will allow the whole paddock to ‘close their bags’ for the holidays by making an appointment in August at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. In the Netherlands, Jorge Martin will try to continue his positive momentum, even if in what in the past was a stronghold for Valentino Rossi in 2022 Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi scored one-two that puts them in the position of big favorites for the weekend now at the gates. Marc Marquez was injured in Germany at the Sachsenring and his presence in Holland shouldn’t be taken for granted.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications, the big news of the Sprint which will have a halved race distance and will award points to the top nine classified riders at the finish line and races in the three classes on Sunday. Below are the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor.

Dutch GP 2023, session schedule and TV times

Friday June 23rd

08:25-08:45 MotoE, PL1

09:00-09:35 Moto3, PL1

09:50-10:30 Moto2, PL1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP, PL1 (direct written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:25-12:45 MotoE, PL2

1:15-1:50 pm Moto3, PL2

14:05-14:45 Moto2, PL2

15:00-16:00 MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17:00-17:10 MotoE, Q1

17:20-17:30 MotoE, Q2

Saturday June 24th

08:40-09:10 Moto3, PL3

09:25-09:55 Moto2, PL3

10:10-10:40 MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

12:10 MotoE, Race-1

12:50-13:05 Moto3, Q1

1.15pm-1.30pm Moto3, Q2

13:45-14:00 Moto2, Q1

14:10-14:25 Moto2, Q2

15:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

16:10 MotoE, Race-2

Sunday June 25th

09:45-09:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

11:00 Moto3, Race (live on TV8)

12:15 Moto2, Race (live TV on TV8)

14:00 MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

Dutch GP 2023, the characteristics of Assen

MotoGP circuit

Track: 4.5km

Bends: 18, 6 left, 12 right

Width: 14m

Longest straight: 487m

MotoGP Hall of Fame

2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003 – Sete Gibernau (Honda)

2004 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006 – Nicky Hayden (Honda)

2007 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2008 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2009 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2010 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2011 – Ben Spies (Yamaha)

2012 – Casey Stoner (Honda)

2013 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2014 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2015 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2016 – Jack Miller (Honda)

2017 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2018 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2019 – Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)

2021 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

2022 – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

Moto2 Hall of Fame

2010 – Andrea Iannone (Speed ​​Up)

2011 – Marc Marquez (Suter)

2012 – Marc Marquez (Suter)

2013 – Pol Espargaro (Kalex)

2014 – Anthony West (Speed ​​Up)

2015 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2016 – Takaaki Nakagami (Kalex)

2017 – Franco Morbidelli (Kalex)

2018 – Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex)

2019 – Augusto Fernandez (Kalex)

2021 – Raul Fernandez (Kalex)

2022 – Augusto Fernandez (Kalex)

Moto3 Hall of Fame

2012 – Maverick Vinales (FTR Honda)

2013 – Luis Salom (KTM)

2014 – Alex Marquez (Honda)

2015 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2016 – Francesco Bagnaia (Mahindra)

2017 – Aaron Canet (Honda)

2018 – Jorge Martin (Honda)

2019 – Tony Arbolino (Honda)

2021 – Dennis Foggia (Honda)

2022 – Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna)

The world rankings

In MotoGP Jorge Martin started 16 points behind Francesco Bagnaia, while Marco Bezzecchi lost ground at Sachsenring like Brad Binder, who crashed on Sunday while he was in third position fighting with Johann Zarco for the podium. Great balance in Moto2 where Pedro Acosta is making a comeback on Tony Arbolino after the crash in Le Mans. The successes of Mugello and Sachsenring brought the Spaniard to -15 from the pilot Marc VDS. In Moto3 Daniel Holgado continues to control the situation with a 41-point margin over Jaume Masia.