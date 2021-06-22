“Sky turned to the Antitrust to be sure that millions of consumers and football fans can continue to subscribe to Serie A through a plurality of broadband providers and watch it on the platform they prefer – satellite, DTT or OTT – just like today” . This was stated by the issuer in a note to Ansa.

“Tim, the dominant broadband retailer, has entered into an illegitimate exclusive deal with Dazn. This agreement precludes the OTT from distributing the Serie A championship through other operators – the note continues – thus favoring Tim and strengthening its dominant position in the broadband market. In a crucial moment of transition for Italy from standard to ultra-broadband, this exclusive agreement must not harm competition. For this reason Sky invites the Antitrust to act urgently to ensure that the Serie A championship can be enjoyed by all consumers in conditions that favor competition and free choice ».

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS