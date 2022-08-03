OWithout a paid subscription, there is only a very limited range of Bundesliga TV available for football fans. One provider has drastically increased the prices, another promises at least a new and cheap combination offer. An overview of the most important channels and programs:

Where are there live games on free TV?

Sat.1 is allowed to show the few games on free-to-air television. The free-to-air TV station starts on Friday with the Eintracht Frankfurt game against Bayern Munich (8.30 p.m. also in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga), but this season it cannot show live broadcasts on the 17th and 18th matchdays. The World Cup in Qatar is to blame, leading to an early and long winter break in the league. The free-to-air broadcaster has instead received replacement dates from the German Football League (DFL).

Sat.1 will now broadcast a match from matchday 15 live on November 11th and, after the winter break, a match from matchday 16 on January 20 next year. The rights package acquired from the DFL also includes the Supercup, four relegation games and the opening game of the second Bundesliga.

What else is free?

The largest offer without additional costs is available from the two public broadcasters. The anchor point of the ARD remains the “Sportschau” on Saturday with summaries of the games in the afternoon and Friday’s game. The first also reports on Sunday evening in the first and in the third programs on the games of the day.



The sports show has existed since 1961.

ZDF’s flagship is still the “Aktuelle Sportstudio” on Saturday evening with highlights of the 3:30 p.m. matches and the late top game (6:30 p.m.). Sport1 offers summaries on Sunday mornings. On Mondays from 12:00 a.m. three providers show the most important scenes of the respective games on the Internet: ARD, ZDF and Sport1.







Where are the other games running?

Sky continues to show the most games. 200 league games are played on Saturdays, both the games at 3.30 p.m. and the top game at 6.30 p.m. In addition, the pay channel offers the meetings during the English weeks with games on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, as well as the conference on Saturday afternoons.

DAZN broadcasts 106 first division games live. The fee-based Internet provider shows the game on Friday evening and the two matches on Sunday afternoon. DAZN is also allowed to show games on Sundays at 7:30 p.m. ten times per season.







What does this cost?

Live football on TV costs a lot of money, DAZN is almost twice as expensive as a year ago. The cost of a monthly subscription has increased from 14.99 to 29.99 euros. The cheapest option for a DAZN subscription is EUR 24.99 per month with a one-year contract.

Sky is currently advertising an offer that costs 20 euros per month for new customers in the first year and then 32 euros for an annual subscription. This rights package includes the first and second leagues, but not the DFB Cup and the Premier League.



DAZN has been around since 2016. Live broadcasts of Bundesliga games in Germany started in 2019.

Sky has recently had a subscription combined with DAZN. This costs EUR 38.99 per month in the first year, then EUR 61.99. Euro. In addition to all games in the 1st and 2nd leagues, this also includes most of the games in the Champions League.

Who shows the second Bundesliga?

Sky shows all games for its customers from the second division that has already started. The free-to-air channel Sport1 is allowed to broadcast 33 games per season, mostly on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. There are regular summaries on ARD and on Fridays from 10:30 p.m. on One.

Who shows the women’s Bundesliga?

All games of the season, which starts on September 16 at 7:30 p.m. with Eintracht Frankfurt versus Bayern Munich, will be broadcast on the fee-based Internet provider Magenta Sport. Depending on the term, a subscription costs EUR 4.95 or EUR 9.95 per month.

Every game day there is a selected game on Friday evening. This will also be shown free-to-air on Eurosport from 7.15 p.m. The public broadcasters also show selected games. Telekom also advertises a combined subscription. Sky, DAZN and Magenta Sport are available for new customers from 39 euros per month in a package.