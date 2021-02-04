PARIS (dpa-AFX) – After a long tug-of-war, the French soccer league has reassigned the TV rights for the rest of the season. There is an agreement with the broadcaster Canal + (Societe dEdition de Canal Plus) for broadcasts of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches, as the league association LFP announced on Thursday evening. How it will continue after the end of the season remained open.

At the end of last year, the football league got the rights back from the Spanish media company Mediapro. This marked the end of a painful chapter for the French clubs. Mediapro had originally received the TV rights for the period from 2020 to 2024 and was supposed to transfer 830 million euros to the league annually. However, the company owed both the rate on October 5, over 172.3 million euros and the rate on December 5, over 152.5 million euros./cb/DP/he