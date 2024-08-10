TV rights chaos: first three days not broadcast on TV?

The football holidays are (almost) over. We’ll be back on the pitch next weekend.

And if the Serie A will have its premiere on Saturday, August 17, 2024 with the‘Inter champions of Italy to open at Marassi against Genoa (6.30pm) at the same time as Parma vs Fiorentina (then at 8.30pm Milan-Turin and Empoli-Monza), will be the Serie B to kick off the season on Friday the 16th with a super match between Brescia and Palermo.

TV rights, Sky and Dazn and Amazon Prime Video… Serie B is looking for the white smoke

But while in the top league there is no doubt that everything will be live streamed (Dazn has all 10 matches of each matchday, Sky offers 3), the doubt is related to the cadets. The issue of TV rights for Serie B is still open and remains a puzzle to be solved. The official website of Lega B has published the offer to the market for the championship, playoffs and playouts and the goal is to earn more or less the same as last season (36 million in total invested by Sky and Dazn). The global live package for Italy includes 13 million euros in the case of two licensees, 11 million in the case of 3, 10 million for four or more.

To this must be added the cost of the signal to be paid to Lega B. It’s just that there’s a week left before the start and the white smoke for the sale of TV rights hasn’t arrived yet. and, as reported by ‘Tuttosport’, at the moment there is pessimism among the clubs. The risk, as mentioned, is that for the first 3-4 days there will be no television coverage of the cadet championship. According to the Turin sports daily one scenario then leads not only to Sky and Dazn but also to the addition of Amazon Prime. The latter would broadcast the single event or the package for a fee, with the direction of the Lega B. The idea would be to collect 26 million from the Sky-Dazn duo and with the third player reach 36 million as happened last season. Without forgetting the 5 million for international rights and 5 for betting.