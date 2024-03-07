Many would be shocked if Richard Wagner suddenly showed up at the door, but Deirdre Angenent's face lit up when she imagined it. The opera singer would like to thank him. For all those beautiful moments, in which his music made her rise above herself and singing almost felt “like a sacred experience”. “Would you also like to ask him something?” suggested Tijl Beckand. Angenent, laughing: “Why it always has to be so difficult.”

In Tijl in the footsteps of Richard Wagner (AVROTROS), Beckand took the viewer into the life story of the famous (and infamous) German composer. There was plenty to tell about the path that the musical innovator took between 1813 and 1883: from Germany to Latvia to France and back to Germany, then to Switzerland, Germany again. A route littered with debt and exile, with affairs and anti-Semitism – and with lots of compelling, groundbreaking music.

In the first episode of the series, Beckand tried very hard to make those stories smooth, but it didn't really happen naturally. The design of the program also did not help: for a long time the viewer mainly watched images of Beckand giving informative talks on the train to Paris, in an opera house in Paris or on a bridge (in Paris). Strangely enough, there was something so endearing about it that it actually made you pay attention. As if you were on an educational city trip with an over-enthusiastic, somewhat clumsy professor; the type who makes slightly overinstructed arm gestures during a lecture he has clearly given fifty times already.

Angenent was a welcome change. The opera star vividly described how physically grueling singing Wagner's music is, because you “have to be able to sing over an orchestra of 120 people, with a lot of brass instruments in it.” Beckand understood that she wanted to ask Wagner why it always had to be so difficult. “Whether he can take a look at that,” the presenter added. “I think he would probably be open to that.”

Open door

If Wagner had still been alive and had been watching, he might have sat in his musical hands and sighed aggrievedly: “Why does such a complaint have to be made immediately and in public? My door is always open, right?” But in 2024 you will no longer be able to get away with just open doors. WNL boss Bert Huisjes also experienced this, who decided to temporarily resign from his duties on Wednesday after accusations of bullying, intimidation and pregnancy discrimination.

Favorable timing: then he would certainly have time in the evening to watch the episode The core (NTR) about feminist Aletta Jacobs. The accompanying sketch reenacted how she was initially thwarted in her ambitions by high-ranking men. In The core they have a solution for such impasses: a blue door appears on the screen from which the That-Could-Be-Different-Man dances out, after which he “helps history forward” by revealing the future. In Jacobs' case, that future consisted of a career as the first female doctor in the Netherlands and a successful fight for women's suffrage. Although there are still gains to be made in the field of gender equality, it was ultimately emphasized.

This was evident from the compilation Sophie & Jeroen (BNNVARA) of news and talk show fragments about inappropriate behavior in Hilversum, which ended with an excerpt from Sophie & Jeroen from three days earlier about the WNL fuss. Barely recovered from that disorienting Droste effect, the viewer could then hear how journalist Thomas Erdbrink thought that politicians should intervene and State Secretary for Culture and Media Fleur Gräper thought that it was up to the broadcasters – and so on. Not a blue door in sight. Where was that That-Could-Be-Different-Man?