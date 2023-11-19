In the very last second of it Youth news election debate said a little boy: “You are the best.” The bad thing is, it was almost impossible to see who he said it to. He said it to Henri Bontenbal (CDA), who quickly managed to put the Tower together with blocks. He sat with Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) and Geert Wilders (PVV) in ‘team right’ and they watched in dismay as he built, built, built. Or was the boy talking to Frans Timmermans (GroenLinks-PvdA), who was the only one who knew what gesture Cristiano Ronaldo makes when he scores a goal. He didn’t know the sound that goes with it (‘siuuuu’). Or was the compliment for Caroline van der Plas (BBB), who answered the question most honestly to one of the children: “What do you find difficult, but would you rather not tell?” “Arithmetic,” said Caroline van der Plas. She already found that difficult in primary school and was still not good at it. The girl who had asked her the question responded meekly. She also found it difficult herself.

Geert Wilders had said in advance that the Jeugdjournaal election debate was always the “best part” of the campaign. The other five party leaders were there for the first time, but not him. How pleased he must have been when it turned out that he is the most famous politician among children. A Youth News item had previously been made and broadcast with all the party leaders. Sweating in the gym with Rob Jetten (D66), reading a book with Timmermans, cuddling cows with Van der Plas and Wilders cuddling shelter cats. He took one kitten after another out of its cage and whispered sweet nothings into its ears. Many children who saw the episode with cat man Wilders were a bit confused afterwards. That friendly man who is in favor of ‘more kittens’ just as easily says that he wants ‘fewer Muslims’ and that the Koran should be banned. Can he say that? Apparently, because he does it and no one says anything about it.

Green thumb

It is interesting to note that what children consider the most important topic has hardly been discussed in the adult debates: the wars in the world. A child’s question to Yesilgöz and Timmermans: how do they want to stop the war between Israel and Gaza? The adult listener now heard Timmermans clearly say that bombing of Gaza by Israel is “inadmissible”. Just as a well-written children’s book has two layers, one for the child and one for the adult who reads, this debate also contained subtle pinpricks for the viewer.

Rob Jetten had answered the question why it is important that everyone can be themselves. “No one should be bullied because of their appearance, origins or religion.” Presenter Evita Mac-nack immediately took action. Did Wilders think so too? Can a child of his believe in the ‘wrong’ god? She didn’t ask that of course, but that’s probably what she meant. Presenter Joris Marseille asked Yesilgöz more emphatically whether she really agreed with the statement that ‘rich people should do much more to help poor people’. She didn’t hold the green thumb in her hands very convincingly, he thought. “We already do a lot…” she said quietly.

This debate is certainly revealing. How Yesilgöz had to and would win. Cheating was allowed, as was cheating. To Van der Plas: “I would give it up if I were you, Caroline.” When two teams had to be made, Van der Plas immediately exchanged Bontenbal for Jetten. “Come to us Rob, come to us.” And oh, how she regretted it when she subsequently called him and Timmermans ‘team left’ and made a mess of ‘t Torentje. Stupid, too, because then ‘the right team’, Yesilgöz, Wilders and outsider Bontenbal, won. Definitely not a perfect Tower by the way; there was one part lying unused on the floor. Sloppy. Maybe not right away, but something like that will of course fall to pieces at some point.