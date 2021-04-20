E.One of the most interesting phenomena in contemporary politics is its forgetfulness. The memory was replaced by empty images that suggest depth with empty words. This undoubtedly also includes the idea of ​​the legendary grassroots democracy among the Greens. As early as 1993, the Hamburg political scientist Joachim Raschke attributed Joschka Fischer’s success to his ability to form cliques and a stable personal network, among other things.

The future Federal Foreign Minister thus became the sole ruler of the Greens without ever being party chairman. Through these informal power structures, the Greens became an authoritarian party, where grassroots democracy was seen as a laughing stock from the early days.

Political Marketing

It is well known that the Greens have been in opposition since the departure of the great monarch in 2005. There they rushed from electoral defeat to electoral defeat, most recently in 2017. That was to change in this legislative period because the Greens were able to position themselves as the only relevant opposition party in the face of the collapse of the grand coalition. However, this was not due to the grassroots democracy of blessed memory. Rather, the Greens have become more professional, not least in terms of recruiting their top staff.

Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, who was elected yesterday, spent her working life in the networks of her party, which corresponds to the classic career patterns of professional politicians. If the Greens have thus left their two party leaders to the sole power of representation for the nomination of a candidate for chancellor, this corresponds to the tried and tested logic of their understanding of politics. This has less to do with content, but is owed to the considerations of political marketing to maximize votes.

Clichés and then applause

You can know all this, but you don’t have to. But the fact that you can have an interview with a newly appointed candidate for chancellor without any semblance of thought was a new experience. The private broadcaster Pro Sieben made this possible for us in yesterday’s edition of “Hart aber fair”: The interview – if you wanted to call this farce like that – was conducted by Katrin Bauerfeind and Thilo Mischke. Of course, the cliché of green grassroots democracy could not be missing, but that was also to be seen as the evening’s top intellectual achievement. Otherwise, the Bauerfeind, who smiled at her interlocutor, wanted to know, for example, whether the candidate for chancellor had not “lost her ass” today.

Bauerfeind once also found an answer “great” – and apologized for interrupting the conversation partner. Otherwise there was neither a structure nor a thought about politics in the questions. Unfortunately, it was not known what role Mischke played in this grotesque. At least it became clear how Mrs. Baerbock speaks. For example, it used the term “challenge”, which was politically meaningless even before Fischer’s autocracy, five times, and it could even be a large or a gigantic one.

Otherwise, the statements of the Chancellor candidate got stuck in the arbitrariness of the advertising, which the two heroes of postmodern interviewing probably considered politics. So at the end of the day they gave Annalena Baerbock the applause they deserved, which, although not for the candidate for chancellor, crowned this interview.

The doggedness of the matadors explains

In contrast, the CDU’s political marketing could be improved. Its chairman Armin Laschet does not have to fear at the moment that an interview partner will laugh at him with a persistent smile. It is not known whether that could be different with the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU).

Nevertheless, this interview on ProSieben perhaps provided an explanation for the doggedness with which the two matadors fought for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor. Because Annalena Baerbock did not give the impression there that she could be a challenge of whatever kind in the upcoming fight for the Chancellery. From a journalistic perspective, “Hart aber fair” showed the difference between a competent moderator and two applauding key words. This broadcast was even overshadowed by a federal board meeting of the CDU broadcast live on Twitter.