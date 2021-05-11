B.And labor minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) did it: he said “Indian”. He also pointed out that we need these, and not just chiefs. Strangely enough, this form of cultural appropriation didn’t cause any excitement on Twitter. There the contemporary culture fighters were still busy with Anne Will’s broadcast, and late in the evening Greta Thunberg had published an opinion on the situation in the Middle East.

Probably none of this will play a role in the living environment of the warehouse clerk Djamila Kordus. She has enough to do with organizing her everyday life between work and family life. The single mother represents that part of the population whose work initially serves one purpose: to secure a livelihood. That is why she understood the minister’s metaphor well and did not formulate any objections against cultural warfare: “Indians” are the people who do not have a career as chiefs and therefore do not hold any prominent positions in a society. Every fourth employee has an hourly wage of less than twelve euros.

“Poor despite work – is social advancement an empty promise?” Was the title of the show, but actually it was about something else. This myth from the time of the transfigured economic miracle is mostly misinterpreted. Social advancement in no way meant social mobility, but rather the participation of all population groups in the generated national product. The “Indians” should not only get their “piece of the cake”, to quote the Attendorn entrepreneur Arndt Kirchhoff. They should also have a say in regulating their own affairs. That was the core of the social market economy: making the contradiction between the legal equality of citizenship and social and economic inequality bearable. That always sounded nicer in theory than it was in practice. A warehouse clerk like Djamila Kordus has never been on an equal footing with an entrepreneur like Kirchhoff, life chances have always been too differently distributed for that. But in a system of collective reconciliation of interests, everyone was forced to compromise.

How 210 euros gross become 133 net

Last night the question was whether this system has worked for the past thirty years. Whether the group of workers that Kordus represents has not come under the wheels in this system of collective reconciliation of interests. These so-called “working poor” emerged in all western industrialized countries from the 1980s onwards. They mostly work in the service professions with low qualification requirements, which compensated for the loss of jobs in the old industrial sectors.

The author Julia Friedrichs made this development so clear: Under the old conditions it was still possible to guarantee a family an adequate standard of living with a “male” average income. She by no means wants to go back to that time and has no “feelings of nostalgia”, says Friedríchs. That quarter of precariously employed workers do not have the opportunity to get out of simply securing a livelihood with their own gainful employment. The individual effort is no longer of any use, so their conclusion.

However, this look at earlier conditions is nostalgic in one respect. The classic West German concept of marriage has never excluded women from being gainfully employed. Only women worked in the lowest wage groups in industry and in the lowest-income service sectors. The “housewife marriage” was always more a bourgeois ideal than a proletarian reality. Childcare or looking after grandparents was also not considered a government responsibility; child benefit was pocket money, not a means of livelihood. Ultimately, these living conditions as an economic constraint were also responsible for the stability of the marriages at that time. These defined themselves primarily as a household community, not as institutions for self-realization. A divorce was an economic catastrophe, and in most cases a single mother faced social decline.