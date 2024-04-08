“Imagine,” said Tijs van den Brink; “it is the day of judgment.” The EO presenter was lying at the bottom of a folding bunk bed, tucked deep in his sleeping bag. Above him was Braxton Southwick: an American Mormon with a fondness for Donald Trump and a firm belief in the approaching end times. After proudly showing off how many types of food he had already freeze-dried to eat thirty years from now, Southwick had taken Van den Brink to the snowy plains of Utah to demonstrate that he could survive in the wilderness if necessary. There he was now lying with his headlamp in hisend of the world tent”, listening to Van den Brink with closed eyes. He continued: “Why would you do all this if you could just go to heaven?”

Three seasons God, Jesus, Trump! (EO) turned out not to be enough. Van den Brink has once again found an opportunity to interview Christian Trump voters in the American Bible Belt: the presidential elections next November, in which the controversial Republican has a chance of winning again. This time Van den Brink traveled through the Mormon state of Utah, where no fewer than two of the three million inhabitants are affiliated with 'The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints'.

Ironically, many of them did not seem to intend to act very holy during those last days. Distrust prevailed. If Trump does not win the election, it could easily herald the end times, and many took measures to survive as long as possible. To this end, not only large supplies of food and drink were brought into the house, but also a lot of ammunition. „Love thy neighbor as thyself” suddenly didn't seem like such an important commandment. Survivalsthat's what it was all about.

But why, Van den Brink wanted to know, if a place in heaven had already been reserved for the Mormons. “Because we are human beings and every human being wants to live, regardless of the circumstances,” Southwick said. He thought he could give his wife and seven children the best possible chance of survival through his preparations. “But not as good a chance as possible of going to heaven,” Van den Brink thought. “Oh,” soothed Southwick, “we're going to heaven. I just want to be the last one standing.”

There were more fascinating statements in it God, Jesus, Trump!. But whenever the conversation started to get interesting, Van den Brink moved on to the next Mormon. The exact connection between Trump and a potential end times remained elusive.

The ending with insider knowledge?

In the first episode of a new season Just Until Here (BNNVARA), on Saturday evening a strikingly concrete interpretation was given to the theme 'last days': it was not the whole world that perished, but a single football club. Things had not been going well at Ajax for a while, and now that director Alex Kroes had been fired for insider trading, Niels van der Laan and Jeroen Woe thought it was time to order a fake variant of club mascot Lucky.

If the real Lucky had been in that coffin, he would not have had to bear the burden of another defeat on his plush shoulders on Sunday (6-0 for Feyenoord). You would almost think that the makers of Just Until Here traded with insider information. That they already saw Lucky in their mind's eye along the line surviveand graciously decided: you can also just let him go to heaven.