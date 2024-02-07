Always something. On Tuesday evening, politician Pieter Omtzigt suddenly left the cabinet formation. At half past seven, too late for the talk show Sophie & Jeroen. While they had Frans Timmermans. Although other politicians were all astonished, the split was already in the air, so the PvdA leader could already respond to what would happen half an hour later. According to him, the formation was not working anyway and the other parties had now turned it around in such a way that Omtzigt would be blamed for the failure.

Omtzigt initially did not show up, so the Hague reporters in the news sections were forced to retell the interviews with him. That was not easy because the politician does not like clarity. At ten o'clock in the evening on the talk show Humberto (RTL4) Omtzigt finally appeared. Had the formation collapsed? No: “This round is over.” According to Omtzigt, these were financial setbacks that informant Ronald Plasterk allegedly kept hidden from him. According to Plasterk in the NOS News that was “frankly a bit of nonsense.” Hague interpreter Arjan Noorlander even called it “an argument of opportunity”. Omtzigt already wanted out, he said. But it is also possible that he wanted to improve his negotiating position. As fellow guest Joop van den Ende in Humberto said: “There is nothing wrong with walking away from the table.”

Joop van den Ende sat with Humberto to talk about his online retrospective at TV Museum Beeld & Geluid. Van den Ende has produced dozens of successful TV programs and theater shows. He is most proud of André van Duin's discovery, he said, who also participated in the talk show. The two talked us through a compilation of old TV shows, as Jos Brinks Bet that, Ron's Honeymoon Quiz, The factory. In passing, Van den Ende said that his TV shows once attracted seven to nine million viewers. Nowadays you already have a television hit if you exceed one million.

Solid hit

One such regular hit from the public broadcaster I leave. A program that always scores, no matter what day or time it is broadcast. If the broadcaster has a gap in programming, I leave slid in. Ratings researcher Tina de Bruin therefore called the program “the thousand things cloth”. The program follows Dutch people who emigrate to set up a business abroad. On Tuesday, Loïs and Jermain wanted to start a stroopwafel stall in Dubai.

The program offers a nice mix of schadenfreude and admiration. Schadenfreude because the emigrating dreamers usually do not excel in a sense of reality. They usually have a limited understanding of what awaits them. And of course everything goes wrong when they start in a foreign country. But there is also admiration. The regular viewer who dreads a bike ride to the Albert Heijn looks with admiration at bold, high-spirited adventurers who simply leave everything behind to pursue a dream.

Dubai is a place where your money evaporates quickly, so I anticipated a quick retreat for the stroopwafel bakers. But the cheerful Loïs and Jermain remained optimistic. The biggest setback was that upon arrival in Dubai they happened to experience the opening of another Dutch stroopwafel stall. They thought they had found a gap in the market, but it turned out to have already been filled. Yet they soon had their own orange-painted stall at a market. To survive they had to sell 150 stroopwafels a day. Now it was still spring. How would they cope if it soon became fifty degrees? Then it's no longer fun to stand outside all day. But still, selling stroopwafels in the desert: respect.