Sometimes you suddenly recognize an image: the pregnant woman being carried away on a blanket with a strawberry motif after the maternity hospital in Mariupol was bombed. The father who mourns his son who died playing football. The mass grave. These are all images that once appeared on the news, at a time when the Russian-Ukrainian war was still daily news.

War correspondent Mstyslav Chernov and his team from the US news agency AP were the only journalists left in Mariupol after the Ukrainian port city was besieged by Russian forces in the spring of 2022. Via AP they provided the world with images of the slowly suffocating city. Chernov talked about those anxious weeks 20 Days in Mariupol (NPO2). The astonishing documentary has now received twenty film awards and has been nominated for an Oscar.

Chernov tells the story in a soft, calm voice. He sounds like he's still in the shelter and doesn't want to wake the kids. Rarely have you been able to experience so closely what it means to live in a city under fire. At first it is quiet, Chernov meets a woman who is panicking, he reassures her. Go home, sit in the basement, he advises, they don't attack civilians. Later he encounters the woman in a hospital, her house has been bombed. The Russians appear to indeed choose civilian targets.

Then it becomes busier and more chaotic. With the camera running, Chernov runs after stretchers being wheeled into the hospital. He follows a collection service that takes the deceased to a mass grave. He attends the deaths of children, gives them a name and an age. The bombed maternity hospital is famous. After this, he follows the patients to another hospital where he hears that the pregnant woman on the stretcher and her unborn child have died. Another woman does have a live baby. There is not much time for joy because everyone has to leave the maternity room due to a new attack.

To sing

An escaped guinea pig runs through the destroyed streets. A man drags his few belongings behind him after his house is hit: “They are shooting. I'm walking here. That's how it is.” In an air raid shelter you see children playing and a woman singing with a guitar. At the end the Russian tanks enter the city. The AP team is relieved by a few Ukrainian soldiers. With the camera running you see them fleeing from car to street corner. This is unprecedentedly exciting and moving television.

While others look for medical help or a way to get away, Chernov goes to the places that have just been bombed. Or he is looking for a WiFi point where he can send his images to AP. That seems like an afterthought when you live in such hell. But the war correspondent has a mission: the world needs to know this. Sometimes he is despondent: “We keep filming. And everything remains the same.” But then again he is combative: “If the world saw the horrors in Mariupol, it would at least make sense.”

It is quite possible that the images did indeed contribute to the military support that Ukraine received. Or last week's Human Right Watch report that concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Mariupol. The Russian military bombed civilian targets such as hospitals and blocked humanitarian aid and evacuations.

Sounds familiar. The war in Ukraine has now been replaced in the news by that in Gaza. In the Eight o'clock news the Israeli government announced that it would attack the city of Rafah during Ramadan unless Hamas released its hostages. Hopefully brave journalists can film the announced attack as Chernov recorded the demise of Mariupol. So no one can say it didn't happen.