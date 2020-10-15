D.his Wednesday evening was dominated by a conference of prime ministers that had been announced days before by the minister of the chancellery as “historic”. Ms. Maischberger did not want to miss this event either and broadcast her weekly review live. After all, the timing should be right: the press conference between the Chancellor and the two Prime Ministers from Berlin and Munich began in time to discuss the results of this hour-long struggle. The historical dimension fell by the wayside, but this was not due to Ms. Maischberger’s guests: They really tried to classify the decisions made in Berlin in a way that the audience could understand. Its historical dimension consisted of setting a curfew for restaurants from 11 p.m., for example in areas with a high level of infection. Or to make mask compulsory in crowded places outdoors. The reduction in private contacts was also part of it, as they were identified as the real source of the newly inflamed infection dynamics in the past few weeks.

Historic curfew

Many viewers certainly wondered whether there had ever been historical events where the evening curfew in pubs played a central role. The resolutions therefore had to struggle with a certain disproportion to the rhetoric chosen in the press conference. For example, the Chancellor spoke of a “challenge of the century.” The world author Susanne Gaschke then “irritated” the “apocalyptic rhetoric”, which only “made fear.” However, this was a bad advisor. At the same time, Ms. Gaschke put the undoubtedly legitimate question to the federal government, whether after eight months it could not finally be clarified “which measures would actually bring anything”. Cerstin Gammelin described the same facts from a different perspective. For the editor of the Süddeutsche Zeitung the message of this press conference was that “everyone has to be prepared for a hard winter”, with our neighboring countries showing “where it is going”.

That was an exciting formulation, because it’s not that clear in reality. For example, France has had a strict mask requirement since the end of August, where mouth and nose protection can only be dispensed with in one’s own home. Nevertheless, France experienced a steep increase in the number of infections in the past six weeks, which fortunately did not lead to the high deaths in spring. In Sweden, on the other hand, there is no such mouth and nose protection, but nevertheless no infection dynamics comparable to France. The actual goal of any rational prevention policy apparently works better in Sweden than in other countries: namely to reduce social contacts wherever possible where the risk of infection is highest. But that doesn’t exist for cyclists at red lights, as Ms. Gammelin mistakenly assumed. Nobody has really been infected there, unless there has been an intensive exchange of body fluids.