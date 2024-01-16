Love program Winter full of love is over and it will take a long time before a summer full of love presents itself. Another season started on Tuesday evening Married at first sight, but that usually only becomes fun once the wedding ceremony is over and the first cracks become visible between the couples, curated by experts. In the meantime, we can look at the EO More than expectedthat's kind of A house fullbut by accident. A house full is about large families, parents who knowingly fathered one baby after another. Popular program, but that too has now ended. More than expected is the ideal replacement for lovers of domestic scenes. Every evening for two weeks we follow four families with triplets.

Nobody plans triplets, it happens to you, sometimes after hormone treatment to become pregnant, sometimes spontaneously. And none of the parents were happy when they saw three hearts beating after the first weeks of pregnancy, they are quite honest about that. Nicole (37) almost died after the birth of Mae, Ivy and Nova. Due to pre-eclampsia, she fell into a coma and she barely remembers the first two weeks of her triplets' lives. “They meant very little to me,” she says about the weekly visits of the triplets in one incubator to her bed in the intensive care unit. Father Kevin (37) remembers everything exactly. The mini diapers that wouldn't even fit a woman's fist, the mini hats for the immature heads and the thought that he might bring home three daughters, but not their mother.

Their triplets are now almost four years old and structure, overview and regularity have been turned into art in this family. That's how they were taught in the hospital. If one wants to eat, they all will. If one person has to sleep, they all go to bed. If you do one after the other, it is more than a day's work for two adults.

In a handcart

Tatiana (31) has been a single mother since the birth of Hope, Faith and Charity. This woman. I can only think one thing when I see her with three fourteen-month-old babies. How? How does she keep this up? How does she do this? Yeah, I can see her doing it, but still. She wakes her daughters up in the morning, that's where it all starts. She gives all three of them a bottle and in the meantime she showers, gets dressed and puts on make-up. With one child and two parents, that is quite a task. We have breakfast, okay, everyone with their own drinking bag, but still. Then all clothes are put on, including jackets, scarves and hats. I didn't hear a peep. Everyone in the Maxi-Cosi and then carry them one by one to the car and on to childcare. Tatiana carries the three in a handcart for the distance from the car to the daycare door. Kiss, pet the head, bye. Not a tear. And with half a working day behind her, she drives on to work. Oh, and at the end of the day, with all those children, she does the shopping and cooks something healthy for them. She eats a white ball of cheese souflé alone on the couch. Then again, yes.

The triplets of Fahishta (36) and Carlo (37) from Almere are only two months old. They are still in the chaos that most parents recognize from the weeks after the birth of a first child. Only they have it times three. One sleeps, the other watches. There is always one baby crying, which infects the other two. At four in the morning they switch shifts. Eating, sleeping and showering or going outside, they don't get to do anything. Until, as usual, one of the two, in this case Carlo, reclaims his own life or at least his sleep. All babies in their own bed, door closed and straight to bed.