Marcel van Roosmalen looked at Hotel Hollandia, the latest program by Paul de Leeuw, prime time Saturday evening. He saw an imitation of an imitation imitating an imitation. You couldn’t get the meta-man that is Marcel any happier. What he saw was actor Paul Groot who was painted as Jan Slagter (boss of broadcaster MAX), and as Jan Slagter he imitated Marcel van Roosmalen (columnist) who imitated Jan Terlouw (former D66 politician). He showed the parody to the fourth power on his talk show on Monday Van Roosmalen & Groenteman and you could imagine what he might have said about it. If you are imitated like that in such a program, then you are someone. He didn’t say it, but he looked that way.

I also looked at Hotel Hollandia. Not on Saturday evening, but on Monday afternoon and only after reading a lot of X-messages from people who had no idea what they had been watching. I can’t easily explain it in one sentence, but if I make an attempt I will say that it is a talk show that is held in a fictional hotel, with actors who play the hotel staff, with guest actors who pretend to be a famous person. being a guest, and famous guests who are actually guests.

It produced a strange kind of Droste effect, in which you could recognize all kinds of things. A bit of the setting Nails with heads, a satirical scoop Koefnoen, a current touch of it The evening show with Arjen Lubach and Just see you here and to complete the whirlpool, I also saw a shadow Van Roosmalen & Groenteman. One of Paul de Leeuw’s ‘real’ guests was Rachel Hazes, the most gossiped about widow in the Netherlands and the least obvious candidate to sit on Paul de Leeuw’s sofa. A bit uncomfortable, a bit camp also, exactly the kind of guest that Gijs Groenteman likes to sit at the table next to Marcel van Roosmalen. Van Roosmalen’s trump card is that he disrupts without necessarily doing anything for it.

On Monday evening, Alexander Pechtold sat next to him, the former D66 leader and current director of the CBR, the organization that awards driving licenses. Pechtold had absolutely prepared himself, he knew exactly what he was coming to do, perhaps there had even been some rehearsals beforehand. He would guide Marcel, who has already failed his theory exam several times, through a few multiple choice questions. A traffic situation appeared on the screen. Passenger car. Driving speed 50 kilometers per hour. Road sign with a cross on it. Should the driver a: brake b: release the accelerator c: do nothing? There are not very many people who get genuinely angry when the traffic rule states that you must slow down when approaching an intersection. “What’s wrong with braking?” Van Roosmalen then demanded a humane theory exam. Pechtold had no objection to that.

croquettes

Paul de Leeuw had croquettes delivered to her – laugh, because Rachel Hazes has stipulated to the judge that she will never again be referred to as a cremated croquette on pain of a penalty. There were jokes about her son’s changing partners and guffaws about her daughter’s lawsuits against her over the inheritance. Then it was about the ashes of André Hazes, who had been dead 19 years to the day. Discomfort can be nice and painful jokes can be fun – Groenteman and Van Roosmalen run a shop on it. But the whole thing is: this wasn’t that funny.

Mona Keijzer was a guest at Hotel Hollandia, Sven Mislintat, Marco Borsato, Gideon van Meijeren and Jan Slagter too. This was intended as persiflage, mocking imitation, ironic caricatures. It remained an imitation of imitations.