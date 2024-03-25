“You have to know that you have to know, and then you know. Did you know?” The German boy had come very close to the camera to share his wisdom with blurry eyes, with self-evident conviction. The mini-speech was interspersed with images in which he hugged a dog and an unknown passer-by, while his companions laughed apologetically in the background. “And if you know…” He shook his head, smiled serenely. “Then it's good to know.”

Raven van Dorst has been moving in for a few seasons now Nocturnal animals (BNNVARA) into the city after midnight to see what other people who are still awake are up to. At the end of this sixth season, the Dutch cities had been explored, so Van Dorst crossed the border: last week to London, now to Berlin. There the nightlife took on the guises of a boy with ecstasy eyes, a wrestler who had her eyeballs tattooed red, a furry who preferred to dress up as a husky or hyena, a group of good-natured Her Krishna followers, and the list went on. continue for a moment.

That Nocturnal animals still works so well is mainly due to the charisma of the presenter. Van Dorst always approaches all extravagant nocturnal animals that (coincidentally?) cross his path with a credible dose of wonder and enthusiasm, without ever dismissing them as a curiosity. Also in this last episode of the season, the atmosphere was friendly and the interviewees were so candid that it almost felt like a shame to cram all their stories into half an hour. When a man in a hyena suit casually refers to a furry religion, it is a pity that there is no time for follow-up questions.

However, there was time to wait a long time in line for an exclusive nightclub, in true Berlin style. Should you only enter if you were deemed hip enough, Van Dorst asked a partygoer. But according to him, only people who were already too far gone or otherwise radiated negativity were excluded. In other words: “They check your vibe.”

Vibecheck

The outcome of such a vibe check on Sunday evening probably would not have been too favorable for Frans Bromet, although that will not harm the idiosyncratic documentary maker. In the 2Doc Mobility scooter (NTR), he seemed particularly keen to ask as many people with mobility scooters as possible if they were unhappy. A few other things he wanted to know from the (mostly disabled) interviewees were whether they still thought life was worth living and whether they were lonely.

His boldness was often rewarded with honest answers, but Bromet's questions were less well received by some interviewees. With ninety-year-old Riet, for example. “What is it like when you can no longer walk?” Bromet asked her. “Very, very bad,” said Riet, until she suddenly thought: “What does this actually have to do with my mobility scooter? I don't like everything I've said so far.”

Bromet wanted to find out what exactly having a mobility scooter meant, he told Riet. “Everything you had to say goodbye to.” But he could not explain to the skeptical lady why he wanted to know all those personal things about her. Sometimes this cannot be explained convincingly. Maybe then you just know you need to know, and if you know… then it's good to know. Did you know?

Amber Wiznitzer and Wilfred Takken will be the regular TV critics from this week NRC. They already temporarily filled in for Rinskje Koelewijn and will from now on provide the Zap section every other week.