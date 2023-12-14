Two candidates presented themselves. Both men, residents of the capital, political scientists graduated from the same university. Both born in the month of July, in the same year (1964). One promised to guarantee respect and dignity, the other offered a relaxed get-together that would never last longer than necessary. After two rounds of voting, Member of Parliament Gidi Markuszower (PVV) announced on Thursday who had been chosen: Martin Bosma (PVV) may chair the House of Representatives in the coming years. In his speech of thanks he quoted a poem by Gerard Reve, born a hundred years ago yesterday. I saw that Khalid & Sophie. In the NOS News I heard him say reassuringly: “I love politics, I love the House, I love the debate. I am like a fish in a wonderful aquarium.” A declaration of love from the persistent. “He didn't just get it,” said News presenter Annechien Steenhuizen. He tried it twice before, this third time he was (just) successful.

How many candidates would sign up for the eleven love-seekers who presented themselves on Thursday evening B&B full of love: the kick-off? By far the most popular program of 2023, on television daily for seven weeks in the summer. The couples produced by the program are national celebrities, their B&Bs abroad will be full of Dutch TV viewers in the coming seasons. We still know almost all the participants by name, their idiosyncrasies have been repeated and copied ad nauseam. I wouldn't hesitate to participate, so it will probably be a storm. The choice consists of five women and six men (one is looking for a man), the average age is 56.5 (the youngest is 35, the oldest 70) and the locations range from France to South Africa, from castle with 95 staff to a naturist campsite, and from a luxurious safari lodge in the bush to a sober safari tent in the… center de rien.

Spanish girlfriends

The always cheerful Anja (70) in France is looking forward to some “great kissing” again. Roland (59) in Hungary has never had a girlfriend older than about 40 or 45. Robert Jan (57) calls himself a frat boy and an old fart. He is looking for a female cockroach who, like him, loves nature, traditions and beautiful dinners. 35-year-old Mike from Spain always had Spanish girlfriends, but now he wants a Dutch one “because they don't complain that much.”

Of course, you cannot judge people by what they show of themselves in those few minutes, but the candidates must also decide based on those few minutes whether they see a future for themselves at the side of Iris, Mirjam or Thijz, so let us make some preventive judgments. Were there any red flags visible? Walter-like types who pretend to be very zen, but who in real life turn out to be fickle windbags? Thijz (64), eccentric, inventor and artist could qualify. Although, the requirements he sets for a future love are as modest as his French appearance. He misses someone who says: “Would you like some coffee?” A woman tells him “You need to shave.” How sweet.

I'm betting on Albert (63), owner of a gigantic 14th-century castle in France. Father of two children aged 5 and 7, divorced since April. That felt like a “shipwreck” where he had to keep swimming. Yet he is “ready for a new love.” Oh, and he danced in his music cellar. Just for a little while, but still. Roland (59) from Hungary is also a contender for Walter-vibes. He has already been married three times, but is now looking for a “good and beautiful car that continues to work” and in which he can continue to drive for the rest. In the “independent” Italian Henriëtte (61) I detected a new Petri-I-come-here-and-I'm-immediately-not-happy. Summer 2024. Then we'll see how this ends.