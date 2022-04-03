NYes, there was hardly any talk of morality that Sunday evening at Anne Will’s, where six people, at least initially, also spoke of the war in Ukraine and of the horror at the pictures of the corpses from Bucha – German people who still care about themselves and each other so happy to certify that they often no longer have the strength for political thinking because of sheer morality.

But the moral problem, the question of whether those who have enjoyed the supposed peace dividend for years, affordable prices for energy and raw materials, whether the Germans now have to pay back part of these profits in order to support those at whose expense everything was done and perhaps to save it – the question of whether Germany would already be morally obliged to an oil and gas embargo: Unfortunately, this question was not asked. And it is possible that the Bavarian Prime Minister and the chairman of the Social Democratic Party would not have allowed this question at all. Or rejected them as emotional and unworldly.

What does Putin understand?

The two women in the group, Marieluise Beck from the think tank Center for Liberal Modernity and the so-called economic philosopher Veronika Grimm, both pointed out with some emphasis that the embargo, apart from the economic consequences, also had the political-psychological consequences The side effect will be that the determination, the willingness to make sacrifices and the consistency that is required for this are among the phenomena that even the increasingly incomprehensible Vladimir Putin will understand very well. You had to remind them again and again, because Klingbeil tried again and again to justify his own indecisiveness and the hesitancy of his party friends and the government by saying that it was impossible to know whether the immediate embargo really meant the Russian president to end the war immediately will necessitate.

After all, Klingbeil admitted his own indecisiveness, said, with a sort of guilty expression, that one would slowly but surely and irrevocably decouple from Russian raw materials by 2023 or 2024, and was not very impressed by Veronika Grimms either Argument that Putin could also use this time to look for new customers.







Only a privileged minority?

Markus Söder, on the other hand, switched on from Munich, tried to give the impression of great energy, made a dramatic face in front of a strangely asynchronous Munich sunset in the background – he reprimanded the government and yet had to admit that he was right on the Chancellor’s line. “I totally agree with that,” he said several times, a phrase that sounds completely wrong in Franconian or Bavarian, speaking out against the embargo, but suggesting that what the government is doing, of course, he’s doing much better and above all would organize better.

He dismissed Marieluise Beck’s repeated call for a total embargo as the position of a privileged minority – while, like the Social Democrat Klingbeil, he also had to think of the industrial workers. Not to speak of the entrepreneurs, who are already panicking in the face of such prospects. One of these entrepreneurs could possibly have been invited.





