The second RTL debate was held on Sunday evening, without a climate pope and without Saint Peter. The nickname for Pieter Omtzigt comes from presenter Diederik Ebbinge who, also on Sunday evening, Toothache tried to put a dent in the aura of authenticity and reliability of the NSC party leader. No chance. I think I remember that one fragment from Mariëlle Tweebeeke’s interview with him News hour I’ve seen it happen about 37 times in the various timelines on Friday evening. The left and especially the right shared the fragment with the disclaimer that they were not going to vote for the man, but that he was doing a great job.

That Friday, Omtzigt had apparently resolved to deal once and for all with the prime minister’s question that he is asked at every turn, and now again. The prime minister was, he said, “the first among equals.” According to him, the whole problem was that the previous prime minister had pushed through decisions in the Torentje, or even worse in the privacy of the Catshuis, that had not been made democratically. The point was not that Tweebeeke did not respond, the point was that Omtzigt did not give up the floor with his repeated “But Mrs. Tweebeeke…” and dealt the final blow when he introduced the “exception article in the accounting law” in the last seconds. set the order.

I understand that he wanted to recover from that on Sunday evening. He was not going to watch the debate either, he told the RTL editors. He had better things to do with his family. I don’t actually know what Frans Timmermans had to do. But it had already gotten its due in terms of airtime WNL on Sunday, where he argued that the previous coalition had done “nothing” about climate. Climate Minister Rob Jetten of D66 could only respond via X.

Kudos and accusations

Due to the absence of NSC and GroenLinks-PvdA, there was room at the table for Lilian Marijnissen (SP) and Esther Ouwehand (PvdD). They joined the bigger four: Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD), Geert Wilders (VVD), Rob Jetten (D66) and Caroline van der Plas (BBB). Three topics: housing, care and social security. The most important topics according to the regular RTL news panel. According to the latest Ipsos poll, these 6 parties would form a narrow majority added together 77 seats.

Could we look at this debate as if it were a future coalition discussion? Not really. A few compliments were shared among themselves. Yesilgöz and Jetten complimented Marijnissen on her care community center in Oss. With one leg on the left, Yesilgöz immediately made the split to the right, saying that Wilders was absolutely right that the number of migrants had to be kept within limits. Because yes, there is a housing shortage. Wilders again formed an alliance with Caroline van der Plas to his left – for the viewers on the right – about elderly care. That could cost some of both.

But otherwise I saw a lot of no-shakes, eyeball rolling and the words ‘unacceptable’, ‘unacceptable’ and even ‘criminal’ were used frequently. Countless direct allegations on both sides. Wilders and Van der Plas together against Jetten with his climate and his nitrogen. Jetten on Yesilgöz about the interest on student loans, the 1 billion cut in education and the increase in taxes for “hard-working Dutch people”. Yesligöz and Wilders were at each other’s throats, but that was nothing personal, they said. That was at most a bit of ‘pushing back on the content’. For the sake of completeness, I should mention that one of the most frequently asked viewer questions during the debate was what was going on with Wilders’ haircut. I can tell you that. His hair is no longer bright blonde but mild gray, and it is significantly less wild. So pay attention to the hair and the strokes.