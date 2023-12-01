Now the problems in it Sinterklaas news piling up, the big question is: can the party continue on Tuesday? The Big Book has now been found, it turned out to be in the safe. Only no one knows the code for it. Furthermore, Sinterklaas is missing. Chocopiet tries to take over his role, but she looks unconvincing with the Sinterklaas suit on. And why is Boekpiet on the run in a different disguise?

The ratings of it Sinterklaas news are going through the roof this year. It started two weeks ago with a record 2.2 million and is now around one and a half million viewers; exceptionally high for a children’s programme. The children’s series is a permanent fixture in the viewing top 10, says ratings expert Tina Nijkamp. Never before have so many people watched. Many adults, including adults who do not have children. Escapism? Could be. The regular news shows bombs on Gaza, Climate Summit on oil field, Wilders in power. Then it is nice that in it Sinterklaas news the problems are manageable. And it always turns out fine.

Apart from this, the quality is high. There is also a lot to enjoy for adults. For example, this season there was a revolt among the Piets because they also wanted to put in their own shoes. When HoofdPiet forbade this, feverish discussions followed until the small hours in the Pietenhuis. Hoofdpiet cycled cheerfully, he was met by an army of TV journalists whom he routinely turned away. After much deliberation, he came out to announce his resignation on the steps. The party was canceled this year.

Not much later, Hoofdpiet decided to remain in office. He promised to listen better to the people in the country. He also promised to change the administrative culture in the Pietenhuis. In short, a wonderful, mild parody of the waning days of Prime Minister Rutte.

Speculasies

It Sinterklaas news has been given a chat program this year à la Mole talk. In Speculasies people talk about it every Saturday Sinterklaas news. It is not only a pastiche of a chat show but also a striking parody of all talk shows. Led by Thomas van Luyn, the guests speculate wildly without saying anything cogent. Conservative grouch Richard van der Zwets believes that the beautiful Dutch traditions are being lost. Opinion pollster Floris van Gissen from Bureau Grotegok comes up with bullshit polls. There is one hesitantly formulating journalist at the table, Jaap van Stamelen, who may be able to say something sensible. But it always cuts off after three words.

Showbiz expert Yvonne Kletsmeier – based on Yvonne Coldeweijer – is the most beautiful creation. She comes every broadcast with the juiciest gossip about it Sinterklaas news but they invariably turn out to be incorrect. This is how she delivered the shocking news that presenter Dieuwertje Blok Sinterklaas news would leave. A week later she reported that Hoofdpiet is acting behind the scenes as Matthijs van Nieuwkerk. This week she knew for sure that Ozosnel, Sinterklaas’ horse, has a burnout. Too much on his plate.

When I consider that this completely nonsensical program idea has survived its endless way through the Hilversum bureaucracy and that Speculasies is now actually being broadcast, I can only sigh: what a super cool country we live in.